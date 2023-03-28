Tchia Update Adds Performance Mode, Patch Notes Revealed

Tchia got a new update this week that's one of its first big ones since release, and with that succinct set of patch notes came a pretty notable feature: a performance mode option. That new feature is only applicable to PS5 owners, however, since that's the only platform that's gotten that feature following this week's update. Other changes made within the patch notes included some minor bug fixes for various issues as well as some resolved crashes that were occurring during cutscenes.

The update for Tchia was announced this week via the game's socials with only some brief patch notes included. The main feature is the aforementioned performance mode that allows PS5 users to play the game in 60fps at 1080p. PC players of course didn't have to worry about that already, and the performance mode wasn't offered on the PS4 version of the game, so the PS5 users are the only ones benefitting from that part.

The rest of the update dealt with the bug fixes and the crashes which were occurring on all platforms, but specific bugs and instances of crashes weren't mentioned in the notes. You can find those notes below:

Tchia Patch Notes March 28th

PS5 now supports 60fps at 1080p🌟

Resolved crashes experienced in some cutscenes on all platforms

Minor bug fixes and polishing on all platforms

🏝️ New Tchia update is out!🌺



✅PS5 now supports 60fps at 1080p🌟

✅Resolved crashes experienced in some cutscenes on all platforms💥

✅Minor bug fixes and polishing on all platforms🐞



Available now on PS4, PS5, and Epic Games Store! pic.twitter.com/EhyvadWfzO — Tchia (Awaceb) – 🎮 OUT NOW! (@awaceb) March 28, 2023

Tchia has been received well enough so far after coming out not too long ago, so the quick update adding this performance mode should be welcome news for those who've already been playing or those who were on the fence. For those who don't know much about the game, you can find an overview of it below:

"Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia."

Tchia is now out for the PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.