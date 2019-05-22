Save 22% on Team Sonic Racing for PC

Team Sonic Racing dropped yesterday, May 21st on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and our review notes that it offers a fun ride for fans of Sonic and kart-racing games. That having been said, if you’re interested in playing on PC, there’s a pretty fantastic deal that you can take advantage of for a limited time.

Team Sonic Racing is currently available for Windows PC at Fanatical for 18% off the list price. However, if you use the code TSRSAVE22 at checkout, the discount will be bumped up to 22%. Note that the bonus offer is only valid for new Fanatical customers. The game will be delivered via a Steam key, so you’ll also need a Steam account to redeem it.

The official description for Team Sonic Racing reads:

“Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.”

Key Features:

Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization – Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode – Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Types – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power.

