Teamfight Tactics Preview Shows What the Next Update Will Change

A new Teamfight Tactics update is coming soon to buff and nerf a bunch of different champs, Elements, and items while adding a few new champions to the game mode. Nerfs for champions like Ivern, Maokai, and Brand who’s apparently still causing problems are planned alongside buffs for different Elements and the all-purpose Lux. Senna and Amumu are also being added in Patch 9.24, and Lucian will rejoin the fray with a new ability to work in tandem with his wife.

Riot Games previewed the contents of the next update in the infographic below that shows which parts of the game are being buffed, nerfed, or just adjusted. There are more buffs than nerfs happening, though the amount doesn’t differ between the two too greatly. The update is scheduled to go live next week, though everything that’s listed there is of course subject to change before the patch goes live.

Patch 9.24 hits next week!

Here’s a sneak peak of the changes! pic.twitter.com/cXPE1YsPQO — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 6, 2019

Lucian and Senna will both be part of the Soulbound Class which was revealed back in November. They’ll be joined by Amumu who’s an Inferno Warden, and those who using Lucian in Set 1 will notice that the champion has a new ability.

You can see what all of the new champions and the new Class can do below. Riot Mortdog, the lead designer for Teamfight Tactics, also pointed out when these champions were revealed that the Shadow trait is changing with Senna’s release.

Two small bits of info: 1.) With the release of Lucian/Senna, Shadow is swapping to a 3/6 model instead of 2/4. Currently its (+70%/+140%) 2.) Inferno is getting some big changes. It now also procs on Crits, and 6/9 cause more hexes on fire! pic.twitter.com/KO4kklVrfH — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 25, 2019

Soulbound

(2) The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, becoming untargetable and continuing to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive

Senna

Cost: 2

Origin: Shadow

Class: Soulbound

Ability: Piercing Darkness Senna fires a beam through her furthest ally, dealing 50/100/150 magic damage to enemies, and buffing allies’ on-hits for 5 seconds to deal 25/45/65 magic damage from Senna.



Lucian

Cost: 4

Origin: Light

Class: Soulbound

Ability: The Culling Lucian fires at 4 times his normal Attacks Per Second in a direction for 4 seconds, each attacking for 20/30/50% of his AD, applying on-hits, and dealing 30/40/50 magic damage.



Amumu

Cost: 5

Origin: Inferno

Class: Warden

Ability: Curse of the Sad Mummy Amumu’s rage explodes, dealing 250/500/1337 magic damage to enemies within 2/3/4 Hexes, and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.



The next Teamfight Tactics patch will go live next week, so expect to see the patch notes prior to its reveal for a complete breakdown of what’s happening.