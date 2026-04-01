2026 TeamFight Tactics Reimagines Major League Of Legends Champions As Gods

Debuting in 2019, TeamFight Tactics was a clever way for Riot Games to incorporate its vast roster of League of Legends champions into a strategy auto-battler. The game’s various units span the larger universe established by the globally popular MOBA, ranging from fan favorite icons to obscure deep cuts. The inclusion of specific sets also naturally introduces variety and evolution to the title.

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The developers behind the game often find new approaches and artistic reimaginings in the process, all while finding new wrinkles to add to the mobile strategy game. Seven years after the title first debuted, TeamFight Tactics is set to introduce the first of three new sets for 2026, leading to the game’s expected twentieth set next year. This includes the upcoming Space Gods set that adds a cosmic layer to plenty of fan-favorite League of Legends characters while also transforming one of the consistent aspects of the game’s visual design.

TeamFight Tactics Is Getting A Godly Glow-Up

As part of the 17th set release for TeamFight Tactics, Riot Games is introducing the “Space Gods” set. This is the first of three new sets planned to debut across 2026 in the game. “Space Gods” introduces some very massive and powerful reimagined versions of League of Legends champions. This isn’t the first time the game has taken on a sci-fi feel, but the larger scope of the reimaginings goes far beyond what TFT did with their third set, “Galaxies.” This set for the game specifically reimagines many of the established champions as cosmic deities, casting the likes of Soraka, Yasuo, and Ekko as more powerful figures in the cosmos and with specific roles to play in a larger cosmology. Other champions will be making the leap to the game as more grounded characters seeking the favor of these gods through battle, including new takes on characters like Graves, Blitzcrank, and Morganna.

Beyond the new characters, “Space Gods” introduces other fresh elements to TeamFight Tactics that are plenty exciting for fans of the game. The set comes with new cosmetics and gameplay traits that put emphasis on the sci-fi trappings of the set (such as Dark Star units that create black holes or Stargazers that can use constellations to empower their abilities), which could reshape the action of the game for a while. There’s also the new Realm of the Gods mechanic, which will replace the carousel usually seen in the game with a “celestial marketplace,” according to Riot’s press release. This also serves as a natural way for the game to show off the cosmic reimaginings of the characters, who will seem to be moving through the shop and showcasing their unique attributes.

TeamFight Tactics Continues To Experiment With League Of Legends Stand-Bys

TeamFight Tactics and League of Legends as a whole have always had a lot of fun with embracing different art styles for cosmetics and aesthetics. The various skin styles featured in the base game have allowed players to create their own idealized takes on classic characters. While the main League of Legends game isn’t too impacted by these changes for the sake of balancing, TeamFight Tactics has more freedom to experiment with style and strategy in different sets.

According to the Set Design Lead Noemi Coute, “Space Gods intertwines the sci-fi and fantasy genres, and marks TFT’s closest collaboration yet between our Art, Design and UX teams. We really loved our third set Galaxies, and we were thrilled to revisit that thematic space with everything we’ve learned over the years… It’s a novel experience that combines vibrant illustrations with dynamic gameplay.” This new set adds 50 new arguments and over a dozen characters to the Convergence. The vast scale of this new set is a promising development for TFT’s 2026, especially if it’s just the first of three sets planned for the year. Players can dive into the Space Gods set on April 15 when the set is fully released.