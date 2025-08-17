10 Best Persona Characters Ever

The Persona series is filled with memorable characters. Each game stars a group of new friends who come together to save the world, and later entries expand the roster with non-playable characters who are sometimes just as iconic as the main cast. With so many people (and animals and machines) to meet, a few of them will inevitably stand out from the crowd. Below, I’ve put together a list of the 10 best Persona characters, trying to get a good mix from main party members and side characters that leave a big mark in their short screentime. This list is presented in alphabetical order, so don’t put much stock in the numbering.

1) Aigis – Persona 3

Aigis is an android who, during the events of Persona 3, awakens her own emotions, quickly becoming one of the most human characters in the SEES. She’s fiercely protective of the protagonist, and her identity crisis is one of the better-written social links in Persona 3. She’s so popular, she became the protagonist of Persona 3: The Answer.

2) Akinari Kamiki – Persona 3

I’ve always thought Akinari had one of the best social links in the series. The young man knows he’s on his deathbed, but finds inner peace as your bond with him deepens. It’s a bittersweet ending when he does pass away. Thankfully, the journey getting there is more than worth it

3) Chie Satonaka – Persona 4

Chie’s love of kung-fu movies was the first thing that sold me, but I actually love how well she works as the contrast to her best friend, Yukiko. In fact, you might as well consider this entry a duo, since it’s impossible to imagine Persona 4 without the two of them.

4) Funky Student – Persona 4

There are people out there who don’t respect the Funky Student, and all I have to say to those people is, “That’s wiggity-wack, yo.” Sometimes, it doesn’t take more than cool catchphrases, an impeccable vibe, and a giant afro to become one of the best characters in a franchise.

5) Junpei Iori – Persona 3

Atlus tends to fall into archetypes when putting together each game’s main party. One of those archetypes is always “doofy sidekick.” For my money, Junpei is the best of those characters. Look, he’s an idiot who mistakenly fancies himself a ladies’ man, but he’s my idiot. As you deepen your bond, you begin to see how he uses that “class clown” persona to shield his insecurities. It’s a smart story that’s told well, helping flesh out Junpei’s character.

6) Kanji Tatsumi- Persona 4

Kanji might be a high school delinquent who looks like he’s on the verge of 40, but my man quickly proves to be a steadfast friend who will do anything to protect the rest of the Investigation Team. His social link also explores his complex sexuality. Atlus doesn’t stick the landing for some players, but seeing them explore his complicated personal life was a welcome step toward important conversations for the series.

7) Koromaru – Persona 3

Koromaru is a cute dog with a knife and an angel-wing costume. How can you not love that pup? He’s fiercely loyal and surprisingly smart. Sure, he has to speak through Aigis, but Koromaru is the standout animal character in a series that includes a sly fox, an annoying teddy bear, and a cat that really wants you to go to sleep.

8) Makoto Niijima – Persona 5

Hello, are you aware that Makoto’s Persona is a motorcycle? She makes this list based on that alone, but it’s also worth noting that Makoto’s work ethic and ability to stick to her convictions make her a fan favorite. On one hand, she’s a student council president who is obsessed with doing the right thing. On the other hand, she’s a motorcycle-riding badass who loves wrestling.

9) Ryuji Sakamoto – Persona 5

I said Junpei is my favorite doofy sidekick, and that’s still true, but I think Ryuji does some interesting things with the archetype. He’s still brash and immature; that much is true. However, as we learn his backstory, his need to protect people is cast in a new light. He’s gone through more than any kid should, and uses that to fuel his desire to make sure no one else has to endure something similar. Like Kanji, Atlus doesn’t handle it perfectly, but Ryuji grows on you until he becomes one of your closest friends.

10) Yusuke Kitagawa – Persona 5

Yusuke definitely has some flaws pre-Awakening. He’s socially awkward and unable to recognize how evil Madarame is. That helps make his Awakening event one of the strongest in the game. It also doesn’t hurt that Matt Mercer voices the character in the English version of Persona 5, helping make Yusuke oddly charming.