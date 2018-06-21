‘Teen Titans GO Figure!’ Trailer Revealed, Pre-Registration Live

This morning Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. revealed a new trailer for Teen Titans GO Figure!, a sequel to the hit mobile game Teeny Titans. It was also revealed that DC Comics fans can now sign up and pre-register for the game, which is set to go live on July 19. Check out the new trailer above!

In Teen Titans GO Figure!, players will be able to take control of their favorite titans. Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Starfire, and Beast Boy will all be playable characters as you explore well-known locales across Gotham City, Metropolis, and more. Your mission? Find out who’s trying to shut down the Teeny Titans Figure Company. As far as we can tell, the Justice League is behind it all, which means we could have a diffitcult (and confusing) fight on our hands. Everything is obviously not what it seems!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you already own and play Teeny Titans, then you’ll unlock a special “Hooded Hood” figure in Teen Titans GO Figure! If you actually managed to beat Teeny Titans, you’ll unlock an additional bonus figure, which was not revealed explicitly this morning. The suspense is killing us!

To pre-register, you can check out the official listing on the Google Play Store here, or the iTunes App Store here. Here’s the official features rundown:

BATTLE DC HEROES

Go 3-on-3 in radical figure battles! Fire off super moves in real time with the battle bar. Switch between your heroes to launch epic attacks and take down your opponents.

COLLECT 100+ FIGURES

Collect over 100 Teeny Titans figures, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, the Radical Titans, and many more! Level up your figs to unlock even more powerful abilities.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR SQUAD

Every figure can be repainted in different ways! Swap character abilities to make your team truly unique. And bust out accessories, like the Bat Signal and Superman’s underpants, to give you the edge in battle.

CHOOSE YOUR TITAN

Play the full story mode as any of the Titans. Choose Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Starfire or Beast Boy. Each Titan has unique dialogue and original voiceover from the show’s cast.

GO BEYOND JUMP CITY

Explore Metropolis, Gotham and Jump City to shop for your favorite super hero figures. Complete special missions for DC heroes and enter tournaments at iconic locations, like the Hall of Justice and the Batcave.