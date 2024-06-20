Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was first announced for Nintendo Switch back in April, the game was given a July release window. Details have been pretty slim since then, but Nintendo revealed a brand-new trailer today, along with a more specific release date: July 17th. The new trailer offers a closer look at Splintered Fate's action, and the foes players will encounter. The co-op game will pit Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo against familiar faces like Shredder, Rocksteady, Leatherhead, and more as the heroes in a half-shell attempt to rescue their sensei.

The new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate can be found below. Pre-orders began today on the Nintendo Switch eShop right here. The game will retail for 29.99.

The Nintendo Switch version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will mark the first time that the game has been made available outside of Apple Arcade. Splintered Fate's previous release received strong praise from players, though many lamented that it was not available on additional platforms. The game will be a timed exclusive on Switch, and will presumably arrive on PlayStation and Xbox sometime in the future. However, we don't know how long that timed exclusivity will last, so TMNT fans will have to check it out on Switch if they don't want to wait any longer!

While Nintendo Switch already plays host to some really great TMNT games, Splintered Fate is significantly different from titles like Shredder's Revenge. The vast majority of TMNT games have been in the beat-em-up genre, but Splintered Fate is a roguelike, and has drawn comparisons to Hades. As players set out on multiple runs, they'll be able to upgrade their powers, making it easier to progress further.

As of this writing, a physical release has not been announced for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. Given the popularity of the franchise, that's somewhat surprising, especially as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is not only getting a physical release, but also a pretty big collector's edition later this year. It's possible we could see something from Limited Run Games, or from some other company, but for now, this one appears to be an eShop exclusive.

