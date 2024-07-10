Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Confirms Couch Co-Op

Earlier this month, developer Super Evil Megacorp teased a surprise feature for the Nintendo Switch version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. At the time, the only clue the developer provided to Nintendo Life was that the feature was implemented “once we saw the demand.” That led us to speculate that the game would receive couch co-op. Those suspicions have now been confirmed thanks to an all-new trailer that has been released for Splintered Fate. In fact, the trailer mentions several times the requests from the TMNT fanbase, and it seems the developers worked hard to get that option ready for launch.

The new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was announced for Nintendo Switch during an Indie World Showcase back in April. The game previously appeared as an Apple Arcade exclusive, and is now making the jump to consoles. At the time of the game’s announcement, only single-player and online co-op were announced, but it seems the demand for local co-op was simply too much for the developers to ignore. The ability to play together has been a staple of TMNT video games going back to the earliest games from Konami, and it’s easy to see why so many fans would want it here, as well.

While the game does have some things in common with previous TMNT games, Splintered Fate is unique in that it’s the first roguelike game based on the series. Players will go on different runs to take out Shredder’s forces, and they’ll have to do it all over again once defeated. However, players will be able to obtain permanent enhancements, which can make things easier the next time around.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will be released July 17th on Nintendo Switch. The game will be a timed exclusive on the platform, and we don’t know exactly how long that period of exclusivity will last. Hopefully fans on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox won’t be kept waiting for too long, but for the time being, anyone that wants to check out the game on a platform besides Apple Arcade will have to do so on Switch.

Do you plan on checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate? Are you happy to see local co-op confirmed? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!