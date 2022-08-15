Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Can Win One-Of-A-Kind Xbox Series S In New Sweepstakes

Paramount Consumer Products announced their latest "Turtle Power Sweepstakes" today in partnership with ComicBook.com that will make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) scream COWABUNGA!



Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, these Heroes in a Half Shell have confronted ninjas and pizza delivery men across comics, TV, movies, video games, toys, and more. To celebrate, a hand-made XBox sculpture featuring Eastman & Laird's printed pages come to life will be given away to one very lucky fan!

Comment #TurtlePowerSweepstakes for your chance to win this exclusive custom #TMNT Comic Book Xbox! pic.twitter.com/Xwy19kqEII — TMNT (@TMNT) August 15, 2022

Between now and August 26 at 3:00AM EST / 12:00AM PST, follow the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) and/or ComicBook.com (@ComicBook.com) accounts on Instagram or Twitter and reply with the hashtag #TurtlePowerSweepstakes in the comment section of the post and/or tweet announcing the Sweepstakes for a chance to win this tribute to the Turtles' legendary creators. For a full list of rules, how to enter, and more amazing retro gaming merch, please visit www.turtlepowersweepstakes.com.



Considered one of the most popular kids' franchises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail. Nickelodeon brought the franchise to life again in 2012 with the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then reimagined the Heroes in a Half-Shell with the 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019. As previously announced, as part of a separate deal, Nickelodeon and Netflix are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.