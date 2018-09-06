Tekken 7 Season 2 Kicks Off Tomorrow, Gets New Trailer

We knew that a new season of Tekken 7 was coming our way as soon as last month, when it was announced that Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead would be joining the party. Now, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s in store for season two, based on a new trailer released by Bandai Namco.

In it, we get a closer look at the first two combatants that will be introduced when the season kicks off tomorrow: Anna Williams and Lei Wulong. Not only do we get to see some of their stylish moves in action, but we also get a glimpse at some of the costumes that will be available for them. Anna seems to have the most variety, though Lei has some suave looking outfits in his own right.

The trailer’s release coincides with a new patch that will be available starting tomorrow for the game, which includes some balancing changes to certain characters as well as adjustments for auto-combos. It should still feel like a fighting winner, however — just make sure to give them a look to see how your favorite character might be adjusted.

The menu system for Tekken 7 will also see an overhaul with the latest patch, including quicker main menus and character select screens, as well as that combo assist feature and a revamped rank feature that should be popular amongst the game’s die-hard fighting fanatics.

As for the schedule for the second season of fighters, it hasn’t been released yet. We know that Anna and Lei Wulong will arrive tomorrow; and we won’t be seeing Negan until the later part of the year, as he’ll be the final combatant for the season. Between them, we’ll see three other fighters introduced to the game, including some likely older favorites and possibly a new character.

Now, keep in mind that those folks that purchased the previous Season Pass will have to buy a new one for the second season. It clocks in at around $25.99, which gives you access to all the characters and whatever other bonus features come your way. Alternatively, you can also buy characters separately for $4.99 apiece if you prefer to go that route.

Check out the trailer above and get into the fighting spirit with Tekken 7, available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

