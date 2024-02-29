Tekken 8 Releases New Update Along With Patch Notes

A new Tekken 8 is live, and the patch notes reveal a host of changes to the game's characters.

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 update via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the patch does. Dubbed Update 1.02.01, the new patch doesn't do a ton in terms of new content or features, but it does include the new UT x TEKKEN in-game collaboration customization items. And of course, in addition to this, there are improvements to the game, bug fixes, and adjustments to various Tekken 8 characters.

While we have the complete patch notes for the update, which can be seen below, we do not have any information about the file size on any given platform, which means we do not have any concrete insight to offer in how long it may take to download. It will indeed require you to download before you can resume play as normal though.

PATCH NOTES

Patch Impact

While Patch 1.02.01 brings in new features detailed below, it will also impact the following features:

DOWNLOADED REPLAYS / MY REPLAY & TIPS All downloaded & personal replays before patch 1.02.01 will become obsolete and thus unavailable for playback.

/ ONLINE REPLAYS All Online Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

SUPER GHOST BATTLE / GHOST MATCH Character and move properties will be updated to their post-update state.

/

Patch Contents

In-game UT x TEKKEN collaboration items Customization items with the same design as the UT collaboration T-shirts commemorating the 30th anniversary of TEKKEN, sold at UNIQLO stores, will be available for free in the TEKKEN SHOP. These items include customization items for playable characters (2 types) and avatar customization items (1 type).

TEKKEN SHOP implementation In the TEKKEN SHOP, you can obtain various customization items such as popular legacy costumes for playable characters and avatar skins for specific characters. We plan to add new categories and items every month. Various items in the TEKKEN SHOP include both free and paid items. Paid items can be obtained by spending "TEKKEN COINS" purchased in each platform's store.

Measures against players discovered cheating in RANKED MATCH High ranking players who were reported multiple times and were found to have cheated were removed from the LEADERBOARD, and their ranks were reset to BEGINNER

Feature improvements In TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE, the matchmaking waiting state now continues after finishing a match in Match Anywhere without needing to select it again. In TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE, My Profile can be selected when accessing the customization shop's staff or terminal. Status of members in a GROUP in PLAYER MATCH is now displayed. Maximum number of consecutive wins displayed increased from 99 to 999.

Bug fixes Fixed an issue in which some titles wouldn't unlock via ARCADE QUEST progression. *affected players can obtain those titles automatically next time they enter ARCADE QUEST. In TEKKEN BALL, fixed an issue where Panda and Leroy couldn't do a long back dash. Fixed an issue where in certain instances a color unavailable in Character Customization was selectable when saved in Saved Colors. During an online match, selecting Rematch and then the opponent declining would sometimes cause the game to become unresponsive for a certain amount of time, however this issue has been fixed.



Moves behavior & properties of some characters will be adjusted. Here is the list of changes:

