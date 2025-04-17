Tekken 8 Update First Steps in Addressing Season 2 Feedback

Bandai Namco launched Tekken 8 early last year, and it seemed the community was happy with what it had to offer. Like any game, some facets could use some improvement, but overall, it was a very solid experience right out of the gate. That all changed when Season 2 began a few weeks back, as it implemented many changes that sparked tons of negative feedback from the fighting game’s community. The ire towards the new changes even impacted its recent Steam user reviews, which currently sit at “overwhelmingly negative” across over 5,000 reviews.

Due to the community’s feedback, Bandai Namco announced recently that it would be deploying an emergency update today, which will begin the developer’s journey in bringing a more satisfying experience for its players. Simply titled “v2.00.02,” the patch notes regarding these first steps in addressing the issues of Season 2 are now live and give players everything they need to know about today’s Tekken 8 update. Additionally, an update is planned for mid-May to address more of the concerns regarding the recent controversial changes.

Here are the full patch notes for the Tekken 8 Season 2 emergency update:

Application Date and Time

[CEST] From around 4:00 AM on Thursday, April 17th, applied sequentially

[PDT] From around 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17th, applied sequentially

Maintenance Date and Time

[CEST] Thursday, April 17th, 3:30 AM – 5:30 AM

[PDT] Wednesday, April 16th, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Note:

Please note that the date and time may change without prior notice.

All online content will be unavailable during maintenance.

Impact of the Update

The application of the update data will affect the following modes and features:

“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS” / “MY REPLAY & TIPS”

Replay data from before the update will no longer be playable.

“ONLINE REPLAY”

All replay data from before the update will be deleted.

“SUPER GHOST BATTLE” / “GHOST MATCH” / “Ghost vs. Ghost”

The behavior and performance of characters after the update will be reflected in ghost data. There will be no loss of data.

The details of the update are as follows:

“RANKED MATCH” / “QUICK MATCH”

Adjusted Matching Specifications

Adjusted matching to make it easier to pair with opponents whose highest-ranked character is closer to your own.

As a result of this adjustment, it may take more time to find an appropriate opponent.

“TEKKEN BALL”

Fixed the return behavior of certain moves that allowed the ball to be kept in the air.

“Playable Characters”

Fixes and Balance Adjustments to Character Moves

Please refer to the following link for the future direction of Season 2 balance adjustments: https://www.tekken-official.jp/tekken_news/?p=1171

“Bug Fixes”