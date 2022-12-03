Tekken 8 Video Potentially Leaks Return of Two Characters

Tekken 8 is on the way just as the new Street Fighter 6 is, and though little has been said on the former, we may have inadvertently gotten a look at some confirmed characters coming to Tekken 8 that hadn't formally been announced yet. Based on footage depicting motion capture work that went into the development of the game, it seems as though players can expect Yoshitmitsu and the raptor-like Alex to be in this game.

The clip in question was shared not long ago by NHK and can be seen below. There's a lot going on in the brief 30-second clip, but the first of the notable moments in the trailer happens about seven seconds in. During that segment, we see a left-handed character getting tossed into a wall. Based on that, players have concluded that it's likely we'll see Yoshitmitsu back in the game.

More interesting than that, perhaps, is what's shown about 12 seconds into the video. We see a motion capture actor running about with their arms bent in a way that sure looks like what people would do if they were imitating a dinosaur of some sort. If that wasn't enough of a giveaway, the actor is also shown wearing a big green tail. Based on those details, it seems that Alex will also be coming back.

Tekken 8 was officially announced back in September which explains why we haven't heard nearly as much about it when compared to something like Street Fighter 6 which has already been played in beta. Things like the roster and new mechanics haven't been talked about yet, but we already know of at least two charcters who will for sure be back based on some of the limited story info shared.

"The TEKKEN series holds the record of being the longest-running story in a video game franchise," info on the game's site reads. "Just as the ending dialogue of Tekken 7 mentioned, this new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama."

After a tease suggested as much, we also know now that Tekken 8 will most definitely be at The Game Awards, so expect to hear more about the game then.