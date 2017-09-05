Tekken 7’s Insane Backstory Is Further Explained In A Second 8-Bit Retro Recap

Be honest – do you have any idea what's going on in Tekken 7? Unless you've been obsessively following the series right from the beginning, your answer is probably a resounding "hell no." I mean, you might have some inkling the old guy with the pointy hair is bad news and doesn't get along with that Kazuya guy, but beyond that? This series has been spinning an epic of tale of tragedy and family betrayal for seven games now. It can be hard to keep up.

Thankfully, Bandai Namco has whipped up some humorous "Retro Recaps," which retell the series using 8-bit sprites. Here's where we were following the first video (check that one out here)…

"Get caught up on drama and twists-and-turns contained within Tekken long-running storyline through a fun 8-Bit Cinema rendition of Tekken franchise history covering Tekken through Tekken 3. Relive Heihachi's cold-blooded parenting philosophy as he drops his five-year-old son, Kazuya, off a cliff only to have Kazuya survive; awakening an undying need for revenge against his father and his thirst for power to take-over the Mishima Zaibatsu. Also, learn the origins of Devil Jin (Heihachi's grandson) and how his storyline plays into Tekken lore."

Now we have a second Retro Recap on our hands, which covers Tekken 4 through Tekken 6 and takes us even deeper into crazy country. Kazuya's back from the dead, everybody's trying to absorb each other's Devil Powers, there's about half a dozen more betrayals, and who's this Lars Alexandersson guy? I still don't grasp every minor detail, but this is the closest I've ever come to understanding the grand Tekken saga. Now, I have to go lay down.

Tekken 7 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You can check out WWG's full review, right here.