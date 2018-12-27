‘Tekken x Street Fighter’ Is Still Happening, Producer Gives Update

You may recall Capcom releasing a fighting game back in 2012 called Street Fighter x Tekken, which meshes together the two respective series into one sweet brawling smorgasbord for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. But did you know that, at the time, Namco was planning a crossover title of its own with Tekken x Street Fighter?

It’s been years since we’ve heard anything on that project, despite the fact that so much time has passed. But a new update has been provided, indicating that it’s not only still in existence, but slowly working its way into development.

In a recent update posted by OUGaming, producer Katsuhiro Harada, the mastermind behind the Tekken series, noted that the project is still in the works, but is only about 30 percent complete in development. This came from a year-end broadcast on the Kuro Kuro channel that took place earlier this week, with Harada still acknowledging that the project is happening.

But…you probably shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. While the game is still moving along, Harada said that its development was “pending,” meaning that it’s not really a priority for Bandai Namco at the moment. Apparently, all eyes are on the company’s more current fighting games, including the second season of Tekken 7, as well as Soul Calibur VI, which just introduced NieR: Automata‘s 2B to the cast before the holiday season.

So when exactly will we see Tekken x Street Fighter then? Chances are it probably won’t surface for at least a couple of years or so, as Harada is working on newest season of Tekken 7. That should be wrapped up next year with the arrival of The Walking Dead‘s Negan sometime in the summer. Even then, Harada may be busy with another unannounced project, which means it may take even longer for it to come out.

But the fact it hasn’t been cancelled indicates that we’ll one day see Bandai Namco’s take on the crossover, which is bound to be much different from Capcom’s 2D fighting perspective. It wouldn’t surprise us if Tekken x Street Fighter was a full-blown 3D brawler, similar in style to Tekken 7 but with a unique tag-team twist. (Tekken Tag Tournament 3, perhaps?)

We’ll let you know if the game moves forward. For the time being, you can enjoy Tekken 7 and SoulCalibur VI now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.