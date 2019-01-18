‘X-Men,’ ‘Prometheus’ Stars Confirmed for Sam Barlow’s New Game ‘Telling Lies’

Sam Barlow is no stranger to weaving a thrilling narrative for gamers to enjoy. Best known for his incredible work on experiences like #WarGames and Her Story, Barlow is back for a new tale and the latest title to get underway includes a pretty stellar all-star cast!

Both Barlow and Annapurna Interactive has officially announced their latest project called Telling Lies and it’s set to be the sequel to the highly praised Her Story that came years prior. The latest narrative game has some top-notch names added to the impressive cast Logan Marshall Green (Prometheus), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Kerry Bishe’ (Scrubs), and Angela Sarafyan (Westworld).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Filming for the interactive game kicked off in December of last year. The live-action game will work similarly to that of its predecessor, truly blending the worlds of movies and video games into a grey territory worthy of a Black Mirror episode. Replay Collective will also be back to help handle the production aspect of this exciting new adventure!

For a little bit about the studio, Annapurna Interactive tells us that they are a division of Annapurna Pictures, and have been directly responsible for amazing stories such as Zero Dark Thirty, Her and recent releases, If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice and Destroyer, dedicated to producing and publishing games. They added, “Telling Lies is the latest addition to the Annapurna Interactive family, which currently includes What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa, Florence, Donut County, Gone Home (Nintendo Switch/iOS) and Ashen. Upcoming titles include Due Process, Journey (PC), Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition, Outer Wilds, The Pathless, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Wattam.”

Hopefully with the main cast announced we will be learning even more about what’s to come on the horizon. Until now, we have to settle for being impressive with who will be taking the lead roles and bringing about the creative vision of Barlow.

Are you excited to see Her Story continue? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!