Telltale Games Explains ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Store Removal

Earlier this week, we posted the news that Telltale Games removed The Walking Dead: The Final Season from a number of digital storefronts, following its massive layoffs from days before and news that the season may not see completion. However, the company recently explained why while speaking to Polygon, and indicated that it’s looking to find someone to help complete it after all.

The company explained, “Yes, we have removed season passes for The Walking Dead: The Final Season from stores for the time being. We’re currently still working to find a way to hand off production of episodes 3 and 4 so that the season can be completed. The outcome of those efforts will determine when and how The Final Season returns to stores. We hope to have a firm announcement before the end of the week.

“For now, we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Telltale has been the target of heavy speculation from fans since the layoffs occurred, with over 200 people being immediately put out of work with no severance pay and elimination of benefits. That has since prompted a class-action lawsuit that’s still underway, with some former employees believing their rights were violated by the sudden layoffs.

Several partners have expressed interest in working on The Walking Dead to see it through to completion, but, at the time of this report, it looks like Telltale is still trying to find the right one that can see Clementine’s story to completion. The second episode of the season just arrived this past Tuesday, but, again, without being able to purchase the season pass, it’s unknown if it can be accessed by anyone except those that already purchased the game when it first came out earlier in the year.

However, one project that is no longer under Telltale’s control, Stranger Things, may continue to find life under a new publisher. After some early gameplay videos made the rounds this week, it was noted that Netflix is currently seeking another partner to get that game off the ground. No one’s been announced yet, but several have expressed interest in working on the popular science fiction license.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything further on either The Walking Dead or Stranger Things’ new publishing partners.