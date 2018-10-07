Fans React To ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Revival

Earlier tonight, Skybound Games revealed that it had brokered a deal with Telltale Games and other partners to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season, which was cancelled last month after Telltale Games abruptly announced its closure.

We’re SO happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with @telltalegames that will allow Skybound to continue #TheWalkingDead: The Final Season! Let’s wrap up Clem’s story right! More details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/ShyREw65iq — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) October 7, 2018

At the time, fans were naturally heartbroken that the series — and more importantly Clementine’s story — would end after only Episode Two, or in other words, never get the original ending that was intended, or really, an ending at all.

And so naturally, fans are ecstatic that Skybound Games has seemingly come out from an alternate universe to rescue the series.

Elsewhere in the same Twitter thread, Skybound Games suggests there will be a retail release, which will undoubtedly make fans love it even more.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Of the planned four episodes, two have already released. There’s currently no word on when the latter two will arrive.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”