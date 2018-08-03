Telltale’s The Walking Dead Story Builder Lets You Craft Your Own Tale

As we wait for The Walking Dead: The Final Season to lurch our way to consoles and PC this month, Telltale is providing us the opportunity to put together our own story regarding Clementine and company — and even decide how it ends.

With The Walking Dead Story Builder, fans can make decisions based on crucial moments from the first three seasons of the game (warning: there may be spoilers about if you haven’t beaten them yet), and then see where it goes for you from there. You can also share your results, according to the website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Catch up on Clementine’s story in this interactive video,” the site reads. “Share your results and import your decisions into The FInal Season. Content may not be appropriate for all ages.”

While it’s obviously not the same as building your own Walking Dead game from the ground up, it’s a great way to put a personal spin on Clementine’s story, even if it doesn’t quite end up going where you might expect. Hey, that’s one thing that’s always worked in favor for this series…so why not?

It’ll certainly get us prepared for The Final Season, in which we get to see what Clementine’s fate is after all of these years following her, from a little girl all the way into the warrior she’s grown up to be. But will she survive? And how will her relationships with characters pan out? That’s what we’ll find out in this latest go-around, even if some players aren’t quite ready to accept her fate.

And with this little video, they can actually review decisions they might have made in the past with the character, especially when it comes with what happened to Lee in the original The Walking Dead: The First Season. (We won’t spoil it here, but be prepared for a shock or two.)

Check it out at this link and see what kind of Clementine you end up with. Just don’t expect a happy ending each time around, because you might not get it.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season debuts on August 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s a good chance it’ll come to other platforms as well, so be sure to check back!