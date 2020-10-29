Temtem PS5 Early Access Release Date Revealed

✖

Sony has announced that early access for Temtem will kick-off on PlayStation 5 on December 8th. A monster-catching MMORPG from Crema and Humble Bundle, Temtem looks a bit reminiscent of Pokemon. The game is set to release in 2021 on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S, but PlayStation fans will be able to get a head start before other console owners; Temtem arrived on PC via Steam back in January. For a limited time, PlayStation players will be able to pre-order the game at a discounted price. The standard edition of the game will be $37.49 (normally $39.99), while the deluxe edition is $57.49 (normally $59.99).

Alongside the announcement, PlayStation revealed a new trailer for Temtem. For viewers that might be unfamiliar, the trailer gives a brief overview of the game's concept and world. The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Meet a host of colorful critters and challenge other tamers when Temtem early access starts on #PS5 December 8: https://t.co/GCkkJmdjW8 pic.twitter.com/CNwmAlcUg1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

There are a handful of incentives for PlayStation owners to pre-order the game. In addition to gaining early access, those who pre-order will receive PSN avatars and an exclusive in-game title. Crema plans to add more content over the coming months, and as it does, the base game's price will increase. When all content has released, Temtem will cost $44.99, so those that purchase the game earlier will actually save money!

While the game is clearly inspired by Pokemon, Temtem boasts a number of features that set it apart from the Nintendo-exclusive series. Players catch creatures known as Tem, and can use them in online, ranked battles. Players can also fully customize their player character and house, participate in weekly challenges, and more. The game's campaign can be enjoyed fully in co-op, and can be completed in about 30 hours, not counting the content that will be released down the line.

For PlayStation fans eager to enjoy a monster-catching game on the PS5 platform, Temtem certainly sounds promising! The game has found strong sales on Steam, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the game will be equally embraced on PS5.

Are you looking forward to Temtem on PS5? Do you plan on pre-ordering the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!