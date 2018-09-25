Terminal ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan That Played the Game Early Has Passed Away

Earlier this week we talked about how one excited Super Smash Bros. fan got to play Ultimate early thanks to Nintendo and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Unfortunately, the organization confirmed that shortly after his hands-on time with the fighter, 21-year-old Chris Taylor lost his battle with cancer.

Taylor was well-loved by his community, so much so that his friends and family joined forces to garner stranger support when getting Nintendo’s attention for him to be able to play the new game before its release. Taylor expressed fears that he wouldn’t see the release day given, so Nintendo took matters into their own hands and brought the highly anticipated fighting game to his home where he could play with those closest to him.

Sadly, mere days passed since the get together before Taylor passed away. His brother, Zach Taylor, released the following statement over on Reddit:

“Today Chris passed away at around 5 pm est. He was surrounded by friends and family when it happened in the comfort of his own home. On behalf of him and our family we are extremely thankful for all the love and support Chris has gotten. You guys made it possible for his wish to come true. I hope chris’s memory lives on through all of us when we game. Just remember this once… everybody got together for the most genuine man I’ve ever known. He just wanted to get out there meet some people and play some games. Unfortunately, he can’t do that anymore so lets continue his legacy for him.”

It’s heartbreaking to see someone so young lose a battle like cancer, bt his brother reports that the Nintendo experience made him so happy and that is something to cherish. The power of community is lovely and it’s times like these where we can truly see how wonderful the gaming community is.

Our thoughts are with Zach and his family during this difficult time.