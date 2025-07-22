New Terminator Video Game Delayed

A promising new video game based on the Terminator franchise is coming to pretty much every major platform. The game was supposed to be released in September, but publisher Reef Entertainment has announced a delay by about two months. Terminator 2D: No Fate was originally planned for September 5th, but the game has now been pushed to October 31st. A Terminator game on Halloween doesn’t sound like a bad fit, but the actual reason has something to do with the physical release. Rather than release the two versions on different dates, No Fate is being delayed altogether, with developer Bitmap Bureau using the extra time to polish up the finished product.

“Coordinating and manufacturing the physical release has been a longer process than we anticipated, and as a result, we’ve had to delay the release of the game. We apologise, and thank you for bearing with us,” Reef Entertainment wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “This delay will also give the team at Bitmap Bureau extra time to work on some final refinements for the day one patch and we would like all players to have the opportunity to experience the best version of T2D together. As such, this delay will apply to both physical and digital versions of the game.”

This is sure to come as a disappointment to Terminator fans, but hopefully it results in a better overall product. Since Terminator 2D: No Fate was announced back in February, it seems like there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the game. It doesn’t hurt that it’s based largely on Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which is widely regarded as the best entry in the series, on top of being one of the most beloved movies of all-time. However, it’s not just the fact that it’s based on something already popular. The trailers have a lot to be excited about, from the gorgeous 2D sprites, to the fast 2D gameplay evoking Konami’s Contra franchise.

Terminator 2D: No Fate features both Sarah and John Connor as playable characters, alongside the T-800. While the trailers for No Fate feature a heavy number of sequences based directly on Terminator 2, the game won’t just reprise the events of the film. Players can also expect several new sequences as well as multiple endings. Hopefully that will give the game some extra replay value, and make the overall experience worth checking out.

Bitmap Bureau has previously worked on other well-regarded games that draw inspiration from the ’90s. Notably, the developer is responsible for Final Vendetta and Xeno Crisis, both of which currently hold “very positive” ratings on Steam. Hopefully Terminator 2D: No Fate will continue that trend, offering a throwback to the classic games of the ’90s, while delivering an experience that can be enjoyed even by players that grew up outside of that era.

