Terminator 2 Getting New Video Game Over 30 Years Later

Believe it or not, a new video game tied to the hit movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day is set to release later in 2025. When Terminator 2 first hit theaters back in 1991, a variety of games were released in the years that followed. These Terminator games appeared not only in arcades, but also on platforms like Game Boy, Sega Genesis, and Super Nintendo. Now, one developer has opted to return to the iconic action movie and is choosing to create a new game in the same style that was seen from video games in this time period.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced today with a debut trailer, developer Bitmap Bureau has unveiled Terminator 2D: No Fate. As its name implies, Terminator 2D is a 2D side-scrolling action game that adopts the look of games from the 1990s, specifically those seen on Sega CD. Terminator 2D: No Fate follows the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day and will allow players to control Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800 Terminator across a variety of levels. It’s set to release on September 5th and will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Terminator 2D right here:

Play video

“Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated,” says the game’s synopsis. “Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.”

Although Terminator 2D: No Fate had never been shown off prior to today, this actually isn’t the first time we have heard about the project. At the end of this past year, leaks indicated that a new Terminator game dubbed Terminator 2D: No Fate was in the works. With so little information to go off of, though, some believed that this game was set to be a sequel to the popular shooter Terminator: Resistance, which launched in 2019. Now, we know that this is clearly not the case, although the actual nature of Terminator 2D is likely even more exciting than a sequel to Resistance would have been.

How do you feel about Terminator 2D: No Fate based on what we’ve seen so far? And are you planning to pick it up when it is released later this year? Let me know down in the comments section!