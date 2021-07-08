Tetris Reveals Dominic Toretto's Favorite Video Game

✖

Over the last few days, social media has been inundated with images of Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel's character from the Fast and the Furious franchise. As any fan of the series knows, Toretto is all about the family, and that fact has led to some fantastic memes. Everyone seems to be getting in on it, including the official Tetris Twitter account. Tetris has gotten a lot of variations over the years, and the game's account stressed the fact that there really is a Tetris game for everyone. To prove it, the company shared an image of Toretto alongside a copy of Family Tetris.

The Tweet can be found embedded below.

There's a Tetris game out there for everyone 😁 pic.twitter.com/LRc4Lzfckv — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) July 7, 2021

What's impressive about this meme is the fact that Tetris had to go way back into its catalog to find a game that made it work. In fact, most diehard Tetris fans can be forgiven if they might have forgotten Family Tetris! The game was released in 2006 as one of those standalone consoles that could be plugged directly into a TV set (or a VCR). These types of sets were usually fairly cheap and had questionable overall quality. Family Tetris featured a small handful of modes, including "Family" mode, which allowed two players the chance to race against one another to clear lines. Continuing that theme of togetherness, the set included two controllers so that families of all kinds could play against one another.

Tetris might be the first official video game account to get in on the Toretto family meme, but gamers around the world have been inserting Dom into a ton of different video games over the last few days. There are memes of Toretto in Kingdom Hearts, Yakuza, and many other titles. Like every other big meme, this one will probably burn out quickly, but it's fun to see how Fast and the Furious fans keep making it work!

What's your favorite version of the Dominic Toretto meme so far? Do you have a favorite version of Tetris? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!