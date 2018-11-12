‘Tetris Effect’ Review: Everything Falls Into Place

It’s funny how a game can completely throw you off guard. No, I don’t just mean “hey, this game could’ve been bad, but it’s actually good.” I mean a game that actually looks good at first but then practically takes over your world because it’s more amazing than you gave it credit for. And that’s exactly what Enhance Games’ Tetris Effect is.

The team, with Tetsuya Mizuguchi of Rez fame in tow, took the simplest of concepts and built upon it in the mostly wildly imaginative way possible. It started by taking the game of Tetris — created in the 80’s by Alexey Pajitnov and capitalized upon with wide releases by Atari and Nintendo — and then crafted some immaculate worlds and themes around the game, creating a mesmerizing tour-de-force that no one should miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes, the game is touted for PlayStation VR and really takes advantage of it in the best way possible. But by no means is a regular player robbed. In fact, those of you who dive into the “normal” version of Tetris Effect will be treated to a wondrous journey, one filled with sights that will light up your eyes, as well as the kind of music that you don’t expect from a Tetris game. (Even though “The Nutcracker Suite” from the NES version still holds a place in our hearts, mind you.)

The gameplay doesn’t change much — it doesn’t have to, it’s Tetris — but it works surprisingly well in this mold. You can still turn and drop pieces like a champ, building up Tetrises (four lines or more) and perhaps even setting up more monumental drops for later on when the speed gets to the point of ridiculousness.

Something New, Something Old, All Terrific

Fortunately, there is something new with Zone. By activating these helpful power-ups, you can slow things down for a few seconds and get caught up, shifting lines long enough to move things down a bit on the board. It’s a neat feature, and one that you won’t necessarily abuse since you can only build it up so much during a match. Save it for the times that really count, mind you — you’ll thank us for it.

The game’s general mode is Journey Mode, in which you’ll go across a number of locations, from sandy deserts to distant universes, each with their own special visuals and musical themes. One world is completely different from the next; and the way you jump across them is nothing short of magnificent. This game won’t just catch your attention and keep it; it practically demands it in style. That means you may just be tempted to go “one more round,” just to see what the next one will have to offer. There are a number of these worlds throughout; and though some are better than others in terms of setup, they all have something really captivating to offer.

And the music. Oh, man, I could go on about the music for hours. Some tunes may work better than others depending on your taste, but Mizuguchi and company have created a standout soundtrack for the ages with Effect. You’re bound to find some favorites that will become instant additions to your music library, if you can track them down.

The general goal of each stage is to clear a certain number of lines. At first, the game lets you adapt with slow speed, so you can get a hang of what it has to offer. But soon the challenge will pick up; and you know how it goes with Tetris — one wrong piece could throw off your rhythm. Fortunately, with the help of that Zone feature, you may be down, but never, never out. And that’s something we can truly enjoy.

Multiplayer May Not Be Here, But Effect Is Still the Best Tetris In Ages

Now, if you do take the VR route, I can tell you that it’s a pretty great mode. Yeah, Tetris in virtual reality doesn’t sound like the greatest of concepts, but it really works here. It keeps the general frame of the game intact, while at the same time creating that illustrious world that surrounds you as you play. It really demonstrates how well the PlayStation VR can work with a game such as this…and we kind of need one in the office full time now.

You can jump back into stages and enjoy them at any time, which you certainly will. And that brings up Tetris Effect‘s only real drawback — its lack of multiplayer. As you know, the classic Atari version of Tetris (along with the discontinued Tengen version for the NES) offered two-player competitive action; and I can’t help but think that would’ve been a novel addition here, especially with online play. That might’ve become the ideal selling factor for some folks, particularly at at $40 price.

But then again, that might’ve taken the focus of what makes Tetris Effect click so damn well in the first place — the journey. This is all about taking an unexpected trip with an old friend through a world that will catch you in its grasp and show you everything that it’s about. Perhaps that’s what Enhance Games’ focus was, so we can respect it. And furthermore, appreciate it.

Tetris Effect may not be overflowing with modes, but it’s got classic gameplay wrapped up in the neatest package imaginable, with something new offered around every corner. It’s quite simply the best version of Tetris out there next to the Tengen version, and not another repackaging of an old favorite. If there’s one edition of the game you need to be playing, it’s Effect.

And we’re pretty sure if he tried it out, Pajitnov would agree with us. (Even without that “Nutcracker Suite.”)

WWG’s Score: 4.5 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)