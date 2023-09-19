The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Improves Anti-Cheat, Full Patch Notes

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released last month to solid critical reviews and good sales numbers. The asymmetrical survival horror game puts players in the shoes of either the Slaughter family or their victims. Whether you're stalking the world trying to kill your fellow players or just trying to escape with your life, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the better games in the genre, especially when you have a group of friends. Of course, with so many players hoping in, developer Sumo Digital has needed to get its anti-cheat in order, and the latest patch does just that.

Of course, Sumo isn't sharing many of those details in the patch notes. If it wants to weed out cheaters, it can't tell them exactly what it's doing or there's no point. That said, the developers have also introduced several balance changes and bug fixes that should excite players. For example, players will find that Sissy's normal attacks will no longer have a poison effect, making them a little less potent. They've also reinstated the seven-player requirement to launch games, which could make getting into a match take a little longer, but should be worth it from a gameplay perspective.

The full patch notes for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can be found below. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Patch Notes

Fixed: Sissy Poison Attacks

- This bug resulted in all Sissy attacks having a poison effect.

- Sissy's normal attacks will no longer have a poison effect.

- Special Blend can still provide a poison attack only on her next strike.

- Rubber Legs can still slow down Victims already affected by poison.

Fixed: Players Blocking Themselves

- We've resolved an issue where a player could block themselves resulting in matchmaking issues and errors.

Changed: Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse

- The Fusebox will no longer spawn next to the Slaughterhouse door.

- We have replaced that with a new spawn on the side of the shed near the valve exit gate.

Changed: Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse

- We've moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Garage to be in a more high traffic area.

- We've moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Animal Pen to be in a more high traffic area.

Tuned: Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced

- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a close encounter.

- Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap

- Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap

- Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap

Tuned: Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced

- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a back stab.

Tuned: Connie Ability Cooldown

- We have added to the base cooldown time for Connie's Focused ability.

Tuned: Leland Ability Cooldown

-We have added to the base cooldown time for Leland's Life Saver ability

Tuned: Escape Restraints Minigame

- We have adjusted the minigame to escape your restraints at the start of a match.

- It will now require slightly more taps to escape and the overall minigame will take slightly longer to complete.

- Strength and Stealth still affect this minigame and players can build accordingly.

Tuned: 7 Player Requirements

- We have reinstated the 7 player requirement for lobbies to launch.

New edition of The Muerto Times will arrive Wednesday, September 20th.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!