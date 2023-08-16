The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game: Preorders, Crossplay, Launch Times, and More to Know

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to release this week, and publisher Gun Media has now revealed several new details about the game for players to get ready. We now know exactly when it will be launching in each region, and which players will be able to play with and against one another via crossplay. For those interested in the physical release of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it will be available at several retailers, and copies will include a bonus poster inside the box, which seems to be based on the game's cover art.

Where to Pre-Order The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

(Photo: Gun Media)

Several retailers have pre-orders for the game available, all of which cost $39.99. At this time, it does not appear that any of them are offering pre-order bonuses, so readers can simply choose the retailer that works best for them at the links below. As previously revealed, the game will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Which Versions of Texas Chain Saw Massacre Support Crossplay?

When The Texas Chain Saw Massacre releases, players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam will all have the ability to play the game with one another. However, Xbox One and PS4 users will only be able to play with fellow Xbox One or PS4 users, respectively. A chart outlining which versions will be able to play with one another can be found below.

(Photo: Gun Media)

What time is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Releasing?

In most areas of the world, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is releasing on Friday, August 18th. However, the specific time that servers go online will vary by location.

New York- 10 a.m.



Austin- 9 a.m.



Los Angeles- 7 a.m.

Rio de Janeiro- 11 a.m.



London- 3 p.m.



Cairo- 5 p.m.



Tokyo- 11 p.m.



Sydney- 12 a.m. (October 19th)



(Photo: Gun Media)

Are you looking forward to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Will you be grabbing the game on launch day? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!