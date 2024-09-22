New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Mode Is Drawing Positive Comparisons to Friday the 13th: The Game

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is adding a new mode this month, which will be free to all players. The mode hasn't launched just yet, but it's called Rush Week, and it's already drawing major comparisons to the long delisted Friday the 13th: The Game. With just a few days to go, fans of Gun Media's previous game seem very excited. The new mode is 1v6, with players either taking on the role of Johnny, or six new sorority girls. In a stark contrast to the main game, none of the girls have perks, and instead will have to rely on items found in the game's brand-new environment: a sorority house.

A trailer for the new mode can be found below.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game acts as a prequel to the 1974 film, and features a mix of characters from the original movie, as well as some created specifically for the game. Johnny is one such original character, and Rush Week was the result of trying to explain the character's big screen absence. The new mode takes place five years after the main game, with Johnny on the run, and doing his killing solo. As Johnny kills each of the sorority girls in Rush Week, he becomes stronger. There's also a Fear system, where the more afraid a girl is, the easier it is for Johnny to track them. However, the girls can lower their Fear level by completing certain tasks.

As previously mentioned, the girls do have some tricks of their own that can be used against Johnny. A new mechanic involves dousing Johnny in perfume, making it easier to know his location. The girls also have defensive items like knives and pepper spray, as well as key items that can help them survive. Default cosmetics for the girls will include Pajamas, Cheerleader, and Nightie, and everyone that plays the mode ahead of the game's October patch will get the Towel and Laundry Day outfits for free. After the patch goes live, those two skins will cost $1.99 each.

All in all, this new mode sounds exactly like what players have been asking for! On X/Twitter, the first gameplay trailer for Rush Week has gotten very positive reception. A lot of this is due to the connection to Friday the 13th: The Game, but there's also the fact that Texas Chain Saw Massacre players have been starving for new content. It remains to be seen how the mode will be received when it goes live, but we won't have to wait long to find out! Rush Week early access will be available on September 26th through the Content Pass (priced at $19.99), and it will be free to everyone on September 30th.

