Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Ends Content Updates

Gun Interactive has confirmed that support for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be coming to an end following an update later this month. In a post on the game’s official website, the publisher said that “we feel that we have seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre fully realized,” while listing off several notable accomplishments. Players should not expect to see any additional content released for the game in the future, but Gun has explicitly stated that the game is not getting delisted, and will remain playable. That should be good news for anyone already having flashbacks to Friday the 13th: The Game!

“…The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not be receiving any further future content or support. This means that there will be no more DLC, balance updates, or bug fixes, after our upcoming May patch. You can still expect a few more patches in the future in order to transition towards peer-to-peer matchmaking. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will still be playable and is NOT being delisted from store fronts,” the game’s official website reads.

Leatherface was just one of the killers in the texas chain saw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in the summer of 2023, so the game’s updates lasted a little under two years. During that time, the game added multiple maps and a handful of new Killers and Survivors. Gun Interactive enlisted several horror icons to voice these roles, including Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Scout Taylor Compton (Halloween), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream). In today’s blog post, Gun Interactive notes that bringing these actors into the Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise was “incredibly rewarding and important to us.”

For many players, it might have seemed like the writing was already on the wall for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Sumo Nottingham was the original developer on the game, but development shifted to Black Tower Studios last year. That’s rarely a good sign, and fans could not be blamed for thinking that new content was set to conclude in the near future. Despite this, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre received the new Rush Week mode last year, offering something significantly different from the main game.

While Gun Interactive is painting this decision as “the natural creative end,” fans can’t help but feel a little disappointed with how this situation played out. There had been hopes that Gun Interactive might eventually get the rights to films beyond the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but legal red tape prevented the game from referencing any of the sequels. That likely hampered the developers in a way that we didn’t see with Friday the 13th: The Game (which clearly had its own set of problems). Gun Interactive closed out the blog post hinting at its next major project. While no information was revealed, Gun says the plan is to “continue to do what we do best… make your favorite horror games.”

