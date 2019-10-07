The Adventure Zone Tabletop Game Announced

The McElroys are teaming up with Twogether Studio to create a board game based off the popular The Adventure Zone podcast. Earlier today, Twogether Studio announced on their blog that they were working on a tabletop adaptation of The Adventure Zone, a popular podcast starring Travis, Justin, Clint, and Griffin McElroy. While Twogether said that details would remain under wraps until later this year, they did encourage The Adventure Zone fans to visit their booth at Gen Con for “Bureau of Balance” badge banners, which suggests that the board game will adapt The Adventure Zone‘s initial Balance arc.

The Adventure Zone started as a spinoff of My Brother, My Brother, and Me, in which Travis, Justin, and Griffin played Dungeons & Dragons with their father Clint. The podcast quickly grew into a massive hit, with guest stars such as Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. First Second Books is adapting the podcast into a series of graphic novels, the first two of which have both landed on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twogether Studios is an indie tabletop game designer helmed by Keith Baker and Jenn Ellis. Baker has his own unique ties to the D&D world, as he was the creator of the popular Eberron campaign setting released for D&D back in 2004. Eberron has remained popular with D&D fans, to the point that Wizards of the Coast is releasing new Eberron content for its Fifth Edition games. Twogether Studios also publishes the Illimat card game and the goofy Action Cats game.

Fans can stay up on The Adventure Zone tabletop game news by signing up for Twogether’s mailing list or by following them on social media. ComicBook.com will keep an eye on Twogether’s booth at Gen Con for any more potential teases about this upcoming tabletop game.