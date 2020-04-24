The Adventures of Tintin Game Announced

✖

The Adventures of Tintin is being made into a video game. The news comes way of Microids, who reveals it's working with Moulinsart to develop and publish a game based on the classic comic book series for both consoles and PC. Unfortunately, the games maker doesn't reveal what consoles are included "consoles," but the fact that there's no specification suggests the game may come to PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

“We are extremely happy to work on this co-production," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “We have been willing to make this happen for quite some time. This announcement is the result of a creative process allowing us to define precisely how this project will take shape and the two companies will interact. This really is a dream come true for us. The Adventures of Tintin transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents at the service of one of the biggest creators of the 20th century and its inked hero: Our team members are fans of the famous reporter and will do their best to pay this franchise a vibrant homage. We can’t wait to kick-off this project!”

Nick Rodwell, a director at Moulinsart, added the following:

“The upcoming PC and consoles video game inserts itself pretty well in the legacy of the most famous reporter’s adventures. Our ambition is to provide a mainstream audience with a fun and friendly game for everyone to enjoy. Microids is for us the ideal partner to bring to life this new Tintin’s adventure.”

As for the game itself, it's pitched as an action-adventure experience that will bring players on a whirlwind of a journey that will include characters like captain Haddock, professor Calculus, and the detective duo Thompson & Thompson.

"After navigating all seas, exploring numerous continents, doing some deep sea diving in a submarine and even walking on the Moon, the most famous reporter is ready for some brand new interactive adventures," adds an official pitch.

At the moment of publishing, Microids is withholding a reveal trailer for the game. Not only do we not know what the game looks like it, but there's currently no title for the game. Further, there's no word of when this information will come or when the game will release.

