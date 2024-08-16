Dark Horse Books and BioWare Announce The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dark Horse Books have announced a collaboration with BioWare Studios that will bring The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to a beautiful hardcover oversized book format, with a deluxe version available to offer an even more stunning option. Available for pre-order now, the art book is set for a publication date of November 5th in bookstores and November 6th in comic shops, just days behind The Veilguard’s October 31st launch date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The books will, of course, feature art for the ranging landscapes of Thedas and the characters and creatures that fill the world, including The Veilguard’s companion characters that Dragon Age fans are already more than eager to meet. Information on the two different art books available through Dark Horse is below:

The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

“See characters as you’ve never seen them before—from concept to final design, explore the world and varied cultures of Thedas with splash art designs and props from the beautiful locales in the game, and inspect the armory—examining in detail hundreds of weapons and armor!”

Publication Date: November 06, 2024

Format: FC, 256 pages; HC; 9″ x 12″

Price: $49.99 USD / Pre-order on Amazon

The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Deluxe Edition)

Publication Date: November 06, 2024

Format: FC, 256 pages; HC; 9″ x 12″

Price: $99.99 / Pre-order on Amazon

The deluxe edition features:

An elegant foil-stamped slipcase and cover

Gilded pages

A ribbon book marker

Two lithographic art prints housed in a sleek portfolio

If you’re trying to collect all of the art books for The Veilguard, there’s a third edition you’ll have to snag directly from the BioWare Gear Store that offers exclusive cover art for the book as well as including a stunning print available only in this edition, featuring everyone’s favorite

While the reveals from today are exciting on their own and Dragon Age fans have a concrete date to look forward to for the fourth game’s release, BioWare still has plenty more to share in the coming weeks. The content roadmap for the rest of August and into September includes: