The Avengers Developer Hiring a Monetization Specialist

Back in January 2017, Marvel announced it was teaming up with Square Enix for a multi-game partnership that would begin with a project within The Avengers franchise.

Details of the project have largely been scarce since, however, a new job listing provides a little bit of insight into what to expect from the secretive project.

One of the project’s two developers, Eidos Montreal (the other being Crystal Dyanmics), has a job listing up on its site that is looking for a game monetization specialist. Because in 2018 that’s a thing.

The job listing reads:

Duties:

Create and manage promotion and A/B testing campaigns inside and across Eidos Montreal titles.

Set-up sponsoring mechanics, coupons, rebate, deal, cross-selling and up-selling offers.

Create customer loyalty efforts, newsletters and customer segmentations.

Manage and improve the in-game stores in terms of content, experience and pricing strategy.

Define, follow, analyze and improve on the business KPIs and provide reporting on an on-going basis.

Required Experience and qualifications:

Minimum 1-2 years of experience paid digital marketing experience in a game e-commerce environment or related field

Experience using analytics platforms: Omniture, Google AdWords, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads Manager, etc.

Strong quantitative capacity to analyze and interpret large data sets.

Solid understanding of major KPIs and knowledge of appropriate measures of success by channel and campaign for the videogame industry.

Ability to apply results across all digital properties to drive growth.

High proficiency with Microsoft Excel required.

Bilingual (French and English).

Interpersonal Qualities

Excellent communication skills and able to easily illustrate his ideas;

Able to work on multiple tasks;

Be at ease in a team driven by constant improvements;

Capable of quick-learning, and to share what he learned with others;

Be professional to give and receive constructive feedback.



Motivation and interests

Passion and ambition for videogames are essential !

It’s worth noting that in addition to being collaborators with fellow Square Enix studio Crystal Dynamics on The Avengers project, it is also working on the upcoming and recently announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider (also in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics), as well as rumored to be developing a Guardians of the Galaxy game.

As the listing says, the monetization specialist will be working across all Eidos Montreal titles, but it’s unclear what their specialities in “in-game markets” and “pricing strategy” will impact the most.

It’s also worth noting that Square Enix in the past has said that The Avengers project will introduce a universe that will last for “years to come.” What this seemingly confirms is that it will feature some type of persistent online element, likely bolstered by the work of this said monetization specialist.

According to Square Enix, The Avengers Project will be revealed sometime this year, so hopefully we will have more concrete information about the game’s nature soon.