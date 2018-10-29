Stern Pinball Brings The Beatles To Pinball For the First Time Ever

The Beatles may be one of the most prominent names in rock and roll history, but they don’t have too much of an impact on the gaming scene. In fact, outside of the release of The Beatles Rock Band a few years ago for consoles, there hasn’t been much presence for them in this industry at all. However, it looks like Stern Pinball is going to change that.

Hot on the heels of releasing tables based on bands like AC/DC, Aerosmith, Kiss, Iron Maiden and Metallica, the company has announced that it’s producing a pinball machine based on The Beatles and everything surrounding Beatlemania.

In conjunction with Ka-Pow Pinball and Bravado Merchandising (the official Beatles licensing group), the machine is a “one-of-a-kind” model celebrating the band’s early days, and will feature the following songs:

A Hard Day’s Night

Can’t Buy Me Love

Ticket to Ride

All My Loving

Help

Drive My Car

It Won’t Be Long

I Should Have Known Better

“The game also features iconic introductions by Ed Sullivan along with custom speech and callouts by Hall of Fame disk jockey, Cousin Brucie. Cousin Brucie introduced The Beatles at New York’s Shea Stadium in 1964,” the company noted in a press release.

“The game is available in three models named for the recording industry’s sales award levels. The Diamond Edition, the highest level and most difficult to attain, is limited to only 100 units. The Platinum Edition is limited to only 250 units. The Gold Edition is limited to 1614 units.

“The retro-themed playfield features four flippers, eleven drop targets, eight stand-up targets, multiple skill shots, two opto-spinners, a ball-catching magnet and a magnetic spinning record disc in the center of the playfield. Players, friends and family will enjoy full screen animations as well as simulated reel scoring on the game’s high definition video screen.

“All models feature unique art packages and custom powder-coated armor. The 100 Diamond Editions are numbered, certified collectible and include a mirrored backglass. The 250 Platinum Editions are numbered and certified collectible.”

You can check out the table when it begins distributing later this year. Stern Pinball’s website should have it available for pre-order soon.

If that’s not your thing, the company has some other great pinballs to offer as well, including licensed fare like Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool and, of course, Star Wars.