The Best Modern Mass Effect Game Is Getting An Expansion (And It’s On Sale Too)

The Mass Effect franchise holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, and N7 Day is often a celebration of the past and a look towards the franchise’s future. That was the case for this year’s N7 Day as well, though there wasn’t much in terms of reveals for the in-development Mass Effect 5. That said, there was some big news for the best modern Mass Effect game in years, which will receive a brand new expansion, and also happens to be on sale for a great price.

Last year, the Mass Effect franchise expanded with a brand new entry from Modiphius Entertainment known as Mass Effect The Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz, which combined the tactics and characters you love from the original game with a compelling new dice system that captured the cooperative nature of working with a team. That’s why it’s wonderful news that the game will be receiving a major expansion, which will bring in new squadmates from the original games and more ways to interact with the game. If you want to pick up the core game, you can actually get it on sale right here, as it’s 23% off at the moment at just over $40.00.

While details are still vague, Modiphius revealed that the expansion is set to be released in early 2027, and it will introduce six new playable squadmates to the game. The base game included Shepard (both versions) as well as Wrex, Tali, Liara, and Garrus, which aside from Ashley and Kaiden, pretty much completes the cast of the first Mass Effect.

Since there are six more squadmates coming, it’s not a huge leap to expect some characters from the beloved cast of Mass Effect 2 to be included in the new expansion. Since the first set of squadmates focused on the non-human cast (since it already includes Shepard), if I had to pick a roster for the expansion, it would likely consist of Legion, Mordin, and Thane, as they would be completely new. That leaves two open spots, and while I could easily see Grunt and Jack being included, I’m personally hoping for Jack and Kasumi, since we don’t have a thief-style character in the mix yet.

While the expansion isn’t releasing until 2027, there is still a new release planned for 2026 in the form of new miniatures and scenery for the main game. These will make the game pop even more on your table, and you can check them out in the images below. The new releases include Priority Threats Delta, Priority Threats Gamma, Priority Threats Epsilon, Battlefield Scenery Alpha, Battlefield Scenery Beta, ATLAS Mech and Marker, YMIR Mech and Marker, and Brute and Marker. There are also miniatures already available that give you several factions of enemies and new sculpts for your heroes, so you don’t have to wait to start making your next campaign even more epic.

If you’re not familiar with Mass Effect The Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz, it’s a story-driven cooperative board game for 1 to 4 players that has you working through a variety of missions based on the original Mass Effect. Modiphius also brought over several other hallmarks of the franchise, including loyalty missions, player choices, and branching paths. As you make your way through a campaign, you’ll make choices that will affect your path through and will cut off other paths from happening, meaning you’ll need to play multiple times to see everything.

Loyalty Missions are preset as well, but you’ll only be able to take on two of those missions throughout a campaign, so you’ll need to choose which party member’s loyalty ability is most important to your current team dynamic and skillset. This is fully cooperative as well, so your characters have multiple abilities that can play off each other, and you’ll need to figure out how to maximize those opportunities throughout the game.

Mass Effect The Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz is available now, and the expansion will release in 2027. The new miniatures will be released in quarter 2 of 2026.

