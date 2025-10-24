Mass Effect 5 Update Gives Update on Commander Shepard’s Return

A new update on Mass Effect 5, the tentative name given to the next Mass Effect game by the Internet, is not good news for Commander Shepard fans, and for fans, in particular, hoping that Commander Shepard will return in the next installment of the sci-fi RPG series.

While BioWare announced a new Mass Effect game back in 2020, it only began production in 2024 after Dragon Age: The Veilguard completed development. In other words, the 2020 announcement would suggest the game is in the deep stages of development, but it is not. It’s not in pre-production anymore, but it’s far from the final stretches of development. And Mass Effect fans will hope this is why BioWare has not called Jennifer Hale yet.

Commander Shepard’s Role in the New Mass Effect Game

In a new interview, Hale confirmed BioWare has not contacted her about work on the new Mass Effect game. For those that do not know, Hale voices the female version of Commander Shepard, so unless the voicing talent has been changed, this would suggest no Commander Shepard. It’s possible BioWare has opted for new voicing talent, but this seems unlikely.

Could Hale not have been contacted yet because BioWare hasn’t started voice work yet? This is also possible. Voice work doesn’t usually happen until the heart of development; however, the new Mass Effect is either presumably in the heart of its development, or at least close. More than this, while voice work may not have started yet, you would assume BioWare would make contact to communicate intention and ensure availability.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. It looks like Commander Shepard may not be returning in the new game, at least not as an essential character, let alone a protagonist. However, while this new information from Hale may imply this, it does not confirm this.

So far, many theories, some teases, and even leaks have pointed to Commander Shepard being in the next Mass Effect game in some capacity, if not in a central capacity. As a result, if Commander Shepard ends up not being in the game, it is going to come as a surprise and disappointment to many fans of the sci-fi RPG series.

