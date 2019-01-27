This ‘The Witcher 3’ Ciri Cosplay Brings a Beloved Character to Life

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt had a ton of amazing characters, but one in particular tends to stand out among the rest. Ciri continues to be a fan favorite and since we’ll be seeing the Ciri from the books (much younger) in the upcoming Netflix show, we decided to pay the game’s version homage for those that are missing this ashen hair’d badass:

The cosplayer in question goes by Bliss Cosplay and she’s definitely full of amazing talent and love for The Witcher franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need even more amazing cosplay in your life? You can check out more of the above cosplayer’s work over on her Instagram right here, or mosey on over to our Cosplay Hub for even more amazing fan creations!

Want to talk even more RPG and cosplay goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – I’m the ultimate fangirl!