This ‘The Witcher 3’ Ciri Cosplay Brings a Beloved Character to Life

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt had a ton of amazing characters, but one in particular tends to stand out among the rest. Ciri continues to be a fan favorite and since we’ll be seeing the Ciri from the books (much younger) in the upcoming Netflix show, we decided to pay the game’s version homage for those that are missing this ashen hair’d badass:
I found in my backup this old close up of my ciri Cosplay. This photo taken by @lorenzo_m_photography is just amazing ❤️ hope in new photos soon! If you like it give a comment 💕 . . . . . . . . . . . #ciri #cirilla #ciricosplay #thewitcher #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #wildhunt #cosplayer #cosplay #geraltofrivia #blisscosplay #nerd #nerdgirl #videogame #ps4 #playstation #picoftheday #photoshoot #shooting #geek #cosplayway #freckles #controller #geeky
959 Likes, 25 Comments – 𝘽𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 (@bliss.cosplay) on Instagram: “I found in my backup this old close up of my ciri Cosplay. This photo taken by…”
The cosplayer in question goes by Bliss Cosplay and she’s definitely full of amazing talent and love for The Witcher franchise.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Hi, I’m Ciri, let’s slay monsters together 😎❤️ . . . . . . . #ciri #cirilla #ciricosplay #thewitcher #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #wildhunt #cosplayer #cosplay #geralt #geraltofrivia #blisscosplay #nerd #nerdgirl #videogame #ps4 #playstation #picoftheday #photoshoot #shooting #geek #cosplayway #cosplaysky
1,103 Likes, 25 Comments – 𝘽𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 (@bliss.cosplay) on Instagram: “Hi, I’m Ciri, let’s slay monsters together 😎❤️ . . . . . . . #ciri #cirilla #ciricosplay…”
First pic of this amazing photographer @fabioloreto_ph taken during the last @luccacomicsandgames. Too much love for this photo 😍 can’t wait to see the others! Geralt is @biz_cosplay Photographer: @fabioloreto_ph . . . . . . . #ciri #cirilla #ciricosplay #thewitcher #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #wildhunt #cosplayer #cosplay #geralt #geraltofrivia #blisscosplay #geralt #geraltcosplay #nerd #nerdgirl #videogame #ps4 #playstation #picoftheday #photoshoot #shooting #geek #cosplayway #lucca #luccacomics #luccacomicsandgames #gamertalk
807 Likes, 7 Comments – 𝘽𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 (@bliss.cosplay) on Instagram: “First pic of this amazing photographer @fabioloreto_ph taken during the last @luccacomicsandgames….”
Okay, we all know that Ciri is one of my fav cosplay ❤️ so this is a new photo for you 💕 don’t forget to save the photo and comment 💘💗 . . . . . . . . . . . . #ciri #cirilla #ciricosplay #thewitcher #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #wildhunt #cosplayer #cosplay #geraltofrivia #blisscosplay #nerd #nerdgirl #videogame #ps4 #playstation #picoftheday #photoshoot #shooting #geek #cosplayway #freckles #longhair #silverhair #controller #geeky #gamertalk
1,319 Likes, 30 Comments – 𝘽𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 (@bliss.cosplay) on Instagram: “Okay, we all know that Ciri is one of my fav cosplay ❤️ so this is a new photo for you 💕 don’t…”
Need even more amazing cosplay in your life? You can check out more of the above cosplayer’s work over on her Instagram right here, or mosey on over to our Cosplay Hub for even more amazing fan creations!
Want to talk even more RPG and cosplay goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – I’m the ultimate fangirl!