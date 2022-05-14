The Callisto Protocol Dev Reveals Monster; Teases Imminent News

✖

A new look at The Callisto Protocol has been revealed, showcasing a new monster from the game. For the uninitiated, The Callisto Protocol is a brand new sci-fi horror game from Striking Distance Studios, a studio founded by Glen Schofield. Schofield is best known for being the creator of Dead Space and his work on the Call of Duty series after founding Sledgehammer Games. Now, Schofield is going back to his roots within the horror genre to make a new game with the team behind PUBG. There's still a lot that's unknown about this game, but it seems more news is coming very soon.

Glen Schofield took to his Twitter to post a picture of a new monster from The Callisto Protocol. Schofield also teased that fans should expect some news next week. As of right now, it's unclear what news could be coming, but given we're about to be entering the summer season with plenty of games, it wouldn't be surprising if we get some more concrete info on the game soon. It seems likely that we'll be getting a trailer, a release date, or some kind of gameplay demo very soon. Up until this point, the game has been shrouded in mystery. The only real info we have is that the game takes place on Jupiter's moon of Callisto and is set within a prison that has been invaded by aliens. The game is expected to release sometime in 2022, but given we haven't had an update in a while, it's not impossible that it has gotten delayed.

If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/u9xDxJ4CbC — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 13, 2022

Ideally, the game will release ahead of EA's remake of Dead Space, since they're both sci-fi horror games and neither publisher would want to cannibalize each other. The teases that Schofield has shared over the last few months have done nothing but excite horror fans, as it looks absurdly gross and terrifying. Only time will tell if it will be able to compare to the Dead Space series, but it looks like it has the potential!

Are you excited for The Callisto Protocol? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.