The Callisto Protocol has gone gold! The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and will be one of the last major titles to release this year. The game looks to scratch the itch of horror fans everywhere after years of first-person immersive horror games. Although those are great, there has been a general lack of variety in the genre when it comes to gaming. Resident Evil has pivoted to first person and while it has been successful, it's not for everyone. Thankfully, the remakes that Capcom has been putting out have stayed true to the over the shoulder third-person format, but some people are craving something new and The Callisto Protocol looks to deliver.

Developer Striking Distance Studios has confirmed that The Callisto Protocol has gone gold! For those that aren't aware, going gold is one of the last major stages of a game's development. A long time ago, the term "going gold" referred to printing the game on to a gold master disc which would then be used to duplicate and manufacture copies of the game. It's essentially the final version of the game that will arrive on store shelves. Previously, it largely meant that the game wouldn't have any further delays, but given the digital world we live in now, it doesn't always mean that anymore. However, this does mean the game is basically "done" and the team will focus on day one patches, DLC, and whatever else is next on the agenda.

We are thrilled to announce that #thecallistoprotocol has gone gold! On behalf of everyone at @sd_studios, thank you for your support and excitement. We can't wait for you to face the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NfHSWexvyx — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) October 21, 2022

While not a total guarantee, it seems likely that The Callisto Protocol will hit its December release date now! The new horror game will arrive roughly a month before the remake of Dead Space which is also shaping up to be a treat for horror veterans and franchise newcomers. For those that have been missing the sci-fi horror subgenre in gaming, it looks to be making a massive return in the coming months.

The Callisto Protocol will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on December 2nd, 2022. Are you going to pick up the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.