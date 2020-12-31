Dead Space Spiritual Successor The Callisto Protocol Promises More Info in New Year

✖

One of the more intriguing games that has been revealed in recent months is that of The Callisto Protocol. The title is being developed by some of the key team members that previously worked on Dead Space and is interestingly set within the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground. While there isn’t much that we know about the game right now, it sounds like we can expect that to change in the future.

To close out 2020 today, the official Twitter account for The Callisto Protocol wished fans a happy new year prior to the clock striking midnight. It also promised that 2021 will be a year in which far more information about the game will be shared. “We know we've been rather mysterious in 2020, but we're excited to share more of The Callisto Protocol with you in 2021,” the statement read.

We know we've been rather mysterious in 2020, but we're excited to share more of The Callisto Protocol with you in 2021. Happy New Year! #CallistoTheGame pic.twitter.com/KqHWz1HC4d — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 31, 2020

For now, there still isn’t much that we know about The Callisto Protocol other than some of the aforementioned details. The game is set on Jupiter’s moon of Callisto and is going to be in the survival horror genre. While gameplay hasn’t been unveiled yet, the reveal trailer for The Callisto Protocol showcased some gruesome monsters that will surely end up scaring the pants off of many in the final release.

The one key piece of information that we do have about The Callisto Protocol right now is that it’s not slated to be released in the coming 12-months. Yes, a 2021 release is out of the question and developer Striking Distance Studios is currently aiming to launch the title in 2022. We also don’t know specific platforms for release outside of a general commitment to “PC and consoles”, but we’ll surely see it land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S/.

If we do end up hearing a lot more about The Callisto Protocol in 2021, I imagine those details will start to arrive once we get a few months into the year. To keep up with all of our coverage of the game moving forward, you can follow along at our dedicated hub right here.

How excited are you about The Callisto Protocol? Do you think it has the chance to scratch that Dead Space itch so many of us have been looking for? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to talk more.