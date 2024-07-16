The Casting of Frank Stone Sets September Release Date

Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive‘s collaborative Dead by Daylight spin-off, The Casting of Frank Stone, has been set for a September 3rd release date, as was confirmed alongside the unveiling of a new trailer for the game. The new trailer centers on “Murder Mill,” the homemade horror film at the heart of the game’s narrative. Shrouded in mystery and urban myth, each time the film was screened, the audience would be overtaken by rabid, murderous impulses…or so the story goes. Murder Mill itself has been previously mentioned in the game’s overview, which reads:

“In the summer of 1980, four friends set out to make their mark on horror cinema. What they capture will trigger the unthinkable. Decide their fate, develop their relationships, and guide their shoot of Murder Mill, a soon-to-be cult classic with an insidious influence…”

Exploring the Dead by Daylight in a new cinematic experience thanks to Supermassive Games’ acclaimed cinematic storytelling talents, The Casting of Frank Stone has been previously noted by Dead by Daylight Senior Creative Director Dave Richard as a way to explore the deeper stories of the Dead by Daylight universe in a way the core game does not allow. The newest trailer highlights just a bit of the narrative depth The Casting of Frank Stone will offer as it explores the small town of Cedar Hills, Oregon, where “the legacy of sadistic serial killer Frank Stone cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. Players join a group of young friends as they attempt to unravel a mystery of cosmic proportions where every decision shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it.”

To coincide with the new trailer and release date confirmation, The Casting of Frank Stone is also available to pre-order now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in both Standard and Deluxe Editions at $39.99 and $49.99, respectively. The Deluxe Edition of the game includes some exclusive costumes and “The Cutting Room Floor” which is a feature that lets you return to decision points in the game to repeat moments with different outcomes. The Deluxe Edition will also grant you several rewards in Dead by Daylight. Preordering the game gets you a feature called “Plunderer’s Instinct” which helps you find collectibles.