The Casting of Frank Stone Introduces Several Unique Features to Supermassive Games

The Dead by Daylight universe is set to sprout a new branch with the release of an upcoming spin-off game developed by Supermassive Games set to release September 3rd. The Casting of Frank Stone promises to deliver a new type of experience to Dead by Daylight fans by combining the dark depravity of Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer horror survival game with the narrative storytelling expertise of Supermassive, providing a deeper and darker insight into the franchise’s twisted lore. A new style of gameplay isn’t the only thing new about The Casting of Frank Stone – there are a few exciting features in the game that haven’t been seen in a Supermassive Games release before now.

As was revealed in a new features trailer showcased during the Xbox Gamescom Broadcast today, the single-player spin-off will include multiple new features that have never been experienced in a Supermassive title, such as the Cutting Room Floor, couch co-op, and more, giving players an additional gimpse of what players can expect of the upcoming game.

The new-to-Supermassive Games features include:

Cutting Room Floor

Step into the director’s chair and revisit key story decisions, seek out missing collectibles, or relive your favorite moments without having to start a new game. Unlock the Cutting Room Floor by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or completing The Casting of Frank Stone for the first time.

Twitch Integration

Streamers and viewers alike can experience The Casting of Frank Stone together. With a Twitch Integration feature, viewers can vote on each choice throughout the game. Streamers will have a limited number of vetoes to override a decision, should they disagree with the audience’s choice.

Plunderer’s Instinct

Plunderer’s Instinct, which shares a name with a Dead by Daylight Survivor Perk, highlights the aura of any Trinket Chest you might have missed. With the simple press of a button, the aura of all nearby Trinket Chests will be revealed. Unlock this feature for your first playthrough by pre-ordering, or unlock it by completing the game.

8 MM Camera Feature

What would a filmmaker be without their camera? When our characters find themselves stalked by an invisible presence, players can use the 8 MM camera lens to observe their supernatural pursuer – if they dare.

Couch Co-Op

Share the experience with Couch Co-op, which allows up to 4 friends to play through The Casting of Frank Stone together in one room. Pass the controller back and forth as the character perspective changes throughout the game.

ComicBook was recently invited to experience The Casting of Frank Stone‘s prologue in a hands-on preview ahead of the game’s release, and while it was already a game that I was looking forward to the preview only made my excitement increase tenfold – as well as my heartrate, which you can read about in the full coverage. If you’re interested in chatting about the game, I’m on socials @amazingspidrhan!

The Casting of Frank Stone releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC September 3rd with a price of $39.99 USD, or $49.99 USD for the Deluxe Edition that includes instant access to the Cutting Room Floor, plus exclusive rewards on Dead by Daylight.