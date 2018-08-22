The Crew 2 Introduces Gator Rush Expansion, Coming Next Month

Better watch your step, The Crew 2 players. You’re about to enter gator country.

During this week’s Gamescom event, Ubisoft announced a fresh new expansion for the open-world racing game, which lets you use a number of different vehicles when it comes to crossing the finish line through a variety of events. Gator Rush, the first major add-on for the game, will debut on September 26 for all platforms, and it’ll be free of charge.

“Introduced in the heart of the southern swamps, the all-new hovercraft discipline in the off-road family will have players doing things no other vehicles can do in The Crew 2. With three hovercraft vehicles completely new to the line-up, racers can slide on all kinds of terrain, bump their opponents on a tight corner and land on their competitors after jumping a ramp. In addition to the Bayou, other iconic places across the US map have been redesigned with enhancements such as steep slopes and banked curves. Players can enjoy these enhancements in all-new events, a Live Xtreme Series race and free drive, with new skills available in the open world bringing new locations to explore,” the company noted in its press release.

“For players who thrive under pressure, The Crew 2 Gator Rush will also include Ace mode, a new difficulty level. Players successful in Ace mode will earn Legendary loot, parts that award better performances, exclusive affix bonuses and new combinations to customize each ride’s performance according to their handling preference.”

And for those that have access to The Crew 2‘s season pass, you’ll also get early access for seven days to two additional vehicles, as part of the game’s ongoing vehicle drops. So you can test drive these babies while conquering the Bayou.

More content is being planned in the months ahead as well, so if you’ve got a gaggle of folks to race against, it’s about time to bring them together!

We reviewed The Crew 2 earlier this summer, and while it does have its hang-ups when it comes to certain things, it’s an overall enjoyable racing experience, especially if you have fellow riders that you can go up against. It’s well worth a test drive.

The Crew 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.