‘The Crew 2’ Gets ‘Gator Rush’ Expansion, Free PC Weekend

If you own The Crew 2, it's time for you to take a trip to the Bayou for some serious racing action. But even if you don't, you'll be able to give the game a try anyway, at least on the PC front.

Ubisoft has announced today that its new Gator Rush expansion for the open world racing game has become available as a free update. It adds a new Hovercraft discipline into the mix, along with a variety of new vehicles and more than 20 new activities into the open world. It's also reconfigured some parts of this world to work better with said hovercrafts, including The Bayou, Glacier Park and Lake Michigan. You can see it in action in the trailer above.

In this update, you'll also find a number of new Jetsprint, Hypercar and Touring car events, along with a new Live Xtrem Series race. And when you're ready for a real challenge, Ace mode awaits, and if you manage to take on all comers there, you'll score some Legendary loot for your trouble.

And if you have the Season Pass for the game, you can check out the Ariel Nomad 2015 Buggy and the XK Armored 2018 hovercraft. They'll be available to all players starting next week.

But let's say you haven't gotten The Crew 2 yet and were hoping to take it for a test drive. Now you can, as a special open beta will be offered via Uplay. It's already kicked off over on Ubisoft's service, and runs through 10 AM EDT on September 30, meaning that you can race all weekend long! Also, the game will see a discount on both PC and PlayStation 4, at about 45 percent off the typical price. That's a pretty good savings, especially if you're all about that sweet, sweet racing action.

We reviewed The Crew 2 earlier this year, and while it does have its fair share of issues, it's also good fun -- especially if you can get other players thrown into the mix. You can check out our review at the link above.

The Crew 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.