The Crew Motorfest Update Adds Season 6 Red Bull Collaboration

Since Ubisoft launched The Crew Motorfest back in 2023, the developer has continued to support its open-world racing game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In fact, the Season 6 update is available today bringing a whole slew of content for players to compete in as they drive around Hawaii. Much of the new content is centered around the popular energy drink Red Bull. Known for sponsoring racers in a variety of motorsports including motocross, F1, and WRC, players can race in new playlists featuring the iconic Red Bull logo plastered on nearly every single inch of the race track.
In addition to the Red Bull collaboration content, several new pieces of content have been added during The Crew Motorfest Season 6. This includes a new feat type, new Summit gameplay modifier, more points of interests in Kihei and Wailea, and the brand-new village of Paia. Typical of any new patch, a plethora of gameplay improvements, quality of life updates, and bug fixes have also been implemented with the new update.
To the racers interested, here are the full patch notes for The Crew Motorfest Season 6 update:
The Crew Motorfest Season 6 Patch Notes
Patch Sizes
PC: 42GB
Xbox Series X/S: 8.9GB
Xbox One: 7.6GB
PS5: 7.3GB
PS4: 8GB
New Content & Events
- Playlists
- Addition: 2 New Red Bull Playlists – Speed Clash and Wild Ride!
Wild Ride will be available to play May 7th
- Playgrounds
- Addition: Added a new Red Bull Playground!
- The new playground can be found permanently in freeride near Mount Haleakalā.
- Feats
- Addition: New feat type – Long Jump! The longer the jump, the more points earned.
- Miscellaneous
- Addition: Maui island has been improved with new scenery.
- Addition: The Prestige Tickets section in the shop has been updated with new content for this season.
- Summit
- Addition: New Summit gameplay modifier
- Pro Racing modifier will make its debut this season!
- New Summit gameplay modifier: “Pro Racing” will make its debut this season! This occasional modifier will require you to perform with a forced Cockpit view, no Nitro, no mini-map, and no UI tachymeter!
- Island
- Addition: Kihei/Wailea expansion
- Enhanced the areas of Kihei and Wailea adding more points of interest.
- Maui island improvements: Discover the trailer video here!
- Increased Motorfests presence with new festival locations, volcano themed art light installations and waterfalls night lighting!
- Added the brand-new village of Paia!
- Audio
- New Red Bull tracks and podcasts.
Vehicle & Handling Improvements
- Handling
- Gear shifting time is now more consistent across both manual & automatic modes.
- Added an option for Radial Deadzones in controller settings.
- Updated Quad physics to avoid unwanted behaviors.
- Back-On-Track won’t trigger as often after big jumps on motorbikes.
- Bike Handling
- Bike handling on slopes has been improved, especially on banked terrain.
- Interior Fixes
- Ferrari F40 LM Racing: Interior dashboard now displays correctly.
- Road reflections are now properly displayed in interior view.
- Interior colors can now be reverted to default after changes.
- Fixed interior objects clipping
- Collection
- Suzuki GSX-R1000R now correctly imports from The Crew 2 via Collection Import.
- AI Vehicles
- Chase Squad vehicles will no longer appear without liveries.
- Audio
- KTM RC16: Engine sound has been improved
- Planes: Wheels surfaces rolling sounds improved
- Planes: Stall Warning feedback improved
- Planes: Added landing Gear movement sounds
- Boats: Water sounds improved
- Helicopter: Added specific vibration with Dualsense wireless controller
- Anti-lag audio signature now sounds correct in Free Drive.
- Planes
- Planes will now make a splash sound when hitting water.
- Planes wheel friction now has improved consistency.
- Planes and helicopters cameras have been improved
- Fast back view, improved stability, smoother controls, improved collisions in tunnels.
- Customization
- Chevrolet Impala LowRider Naranja Ed.: Caliper color now correctly reflects changes in customization menu.
- Hummer H1 Alpha US Wildlife Watchers Rooftops now display correctly.
- Interior
- Lamborghini Urus: Digital speedometer no longer flickers during interior color customization.
- McLaren 12C GT3: Caliper color now reflects changes in the Vehicule customization menu.
Gameplay & Competition Updates
- Event Interface
- “3,2,1 Go!” event starting animations updated to match each playlist theme.
- New visual indicators show when reward boosts are active (menus, reward flow).
- Back on track
- Fixed occurrences where colliding with water with certain vehicles would cause a respawn loop.
- Main Stage
- Summit: Feats in Summit context have been improved
- Traffic can now be removed from all Feats in Summit when deemed necessary.
- Summit vehicle constraint can now be applied to Summit Feats. You need to own the constraint vehicle to participate in Summit Feats where this applies.
- Unlike Summit Events, vehicle loan from your Crew leader is not active for Summit Feats.
- Custom Show:
- Updated the spawning behavior of the Custom Show vehicles in the Car Meet, to prevent the voting system from being abused.
- “Custom Show Vehicle Registration” Main Stage Challenge now validates consistently.
- Fixed low-resolution interior display when registering and customizing a car in Custom Show menu.
- Rivals
- Rivals Chase & Race activities now reward increased Bucks & XP.
PvP Enhancements
- Grand Race
- Fast Fav camera transitions are now smoother
- Trajectory is now more consistent after a vehicle switch.
- Collisions are inactive up to a certain speed in default Grand Race modes.
- New gameplay modifiers (Main Stage Vehicles & Weathers) will periodically activate in Grand Race.
- Demolition Royale matches can now start with 12 players.
- Demolition Royale Ultimate ability can no longer have its tires burst.
- Added new weather for Maui arena in Demolition Royale.
- The end-of-race flow has been revised, allowing all players to finish and immediately receive rewards.
- Grand Race events will now periodically feature different weather conditions.
- Fixed incorrect asset placements & misaligned navigation lines.
World & Free Ride Fixes
- Maui Island
- New art & light installations added across Maui.
- Kihei area has been reworked.
- A brand-new Red Bull playground is available near the Maui volcano!
- Free Ride
- Fixed floating assets, inconsistent/invisible collisions, clipping textures, and flickering assets across the map.
- Fixed AI traffic behavior in Free Drive to prevent sudden turns & spawning in front of players.
Interface & Quality of Life Updates
- Moderation
- A log message now appears when an equipped livery is deleted due to moderation.
- More player reporting options are available when selecting another player’s profile.
- Mini Map
- Collectibles can now be hidden from the mini map once collected.
- News
- News description text no longer overlaps with the border.
- Friends
- Fixed occurrences where friends would disappear from the friends list.
- Weather
- Ocean’N Sky: Visibility is no longer hindered by clouds during Red Winds event.
- Collectibles Camera
- New camera animation when collecting collectibles.
- Artificial Horizon Indicator
- Indicator will now work more consistently.
- Slipstream
- In freestyle, slipstream will now trigger more accurately.
- Hori Gear Shifter
- Now has default mapping.
- Challenges Improvements
- Now has redirections and auto-switching.
- Photo Quests
- Now possible to teleport to completed Photo quests location after unlocking the Fast Travel
Additional Fixes & Adjustments
- Chase squad
- Fixed several issues from The Chase Squad playlist: missing subtitles, misspelled words, voice over issues, wrong requirements, and world best score screen infinite loading
- Playlist
- Fixed occurrences where the racing line was misaligned
- There are now 7 visible Vcat in the custom mode menu for Waimea Sky event in Off-roading Addict playlist, instead of 5
- Maui Volcano
- Improved lighting around the volcano.
- Improved rendering from the volcano’s plume of smoke.
- Animation
- Fixed inconsistent fingers animation on avatar
- Fixed Windshield Wiper animation on Pagani Utopia car
- “Shake it” animation no longer restarts on events’ victory screen
- Menu
- The “yellow dot” behavior indicating new available content is now more consistent
- UI
- “Combo lost” text is not impacting anymore while using rewind feature
- “Tier performance adjustment” tip does not overlap anymore with stats selection interface during recalibration
- Added commas for scoring leaderboard and currencies in profile menu for polish text language
- Audio
- “Objective Reached” audio feedback during skills improved
- Number of audible opponent’s vehicles and collisions increased on PS4 and Xbox1
- 7.1 increase the resolution on rear/side speakers on PS4 and XB1
- 3D Audio optimizations and spatial resolution increased on PS5
- Streamer friendly music is no longer stopped when switching the parameter
- Music playing radio during first playlist selection was fixed
- Fixed boot world SFX audible in onboarding menu
- Music tracklist continuity from freeride to PVP
- Fixed an audio desynchronization issue between engines layers
- “Redliner Kit” engine sound improved
- Music is not muffled anymore after a Pit stop in Motorsport playlist events
- Challenges
- “Nihon No Top Driver” and “Nihon No Club” challenges can now be completed
- MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X is now required for the “Nihon No Weapon X” challenge
- Challenges notification interface now offers more options and allows to switch to the right vehicle
- Progression for Alpha Endurance challenge now works correctly
- Shop
- “Ok” button does no longer disappears after a quick change between color selection and preview option
- Vanities
- Hula Rooftop is no longer merged with the roof of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Animation
- Manual shifting animation no longer plays instead of the automatic one on Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2017
- Customization
- Underglow vanities now properly apply on the Ferrari F40
- Livery no longer fades out on fender edges when selecting front bumper n°8 on Volkswagen GOLF GTI
- Interior
- Animation added for Turbo-meter on Nissan Z dashboard
- Camera position is no longer misaligned while customizing dashboard figures
- The dashboard tachometer now matches the interface tachometer
- Exterior
- Fixed occurrences where cars’ logos were blurred, inverted, and/or missing
- Nitro
- Pulse performance Nitro flames no longer curves when the car goes around a corner
- Explosive Backfire Nitro display and sound are now aligned
- Tire
- Spruemeister Tire can now be applied to the Creators Concept Spruemeister
- Smoke
- Spear Shock Wave Smoke effect is now visible from all side view
- Confetti Smokes colors are fixed in free ride, reflecting the vanity colors
- Rewards
- Fixed cases where prestige tickets earned amount was incorrect
- AI
- AI now receive points for solo / time attack events during active Off-Roading Addict Vol.2 championship
- Event
- Fixed occurrences where a Monster Truck used in race was misplaced in reward flow movie
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to gain a few extra seconds in drifting events
- Free ride
- Fixed a misspell on NPC license plates
- Cinematic
- PROTO WR1 Powerboat AFK cinematic fix
- Miscellaneous
- Improvements to SSR settings (better quality and performance)
- Medium graphics settings improvement on geometry balance
- Screen tearing and unnecessary shadows are not present anymore in-game while moving the camera
- Map
- Fixed an occurrence where it was not possible to set a waypoint to any completed playlist container
- It’s now possible to scroll vertically through the Map filters when filter button is spammed while opening the Map
With all these new additions and improvements, Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting updates yet! Whether you’re tackling the new Red Bull Playlists, testing your skills in the latest Feats, or enjoying a smoother driving experience, there’s something for every player. Jump in, hit the gas, and explore everything this season has to offer.
See you on the roads, Festival-goers!