The Crew Motorfest Update Adds Season 6 Red Bull Collaboration

Since Ubisoft launched The Crew Motorfest back in 2023, the developer has continued to support its open-world racing game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In fact, the Season 6 update is available today bringing a whole slew of content for players to compete in as they drive around Hawaii. Much of the new content is centered around the popular energy drink Red Bull. Known for sponsoring racers in a variety of motorsports including motocross, F1, and WRC, players can race in new playlists featuring the iconic Red Bull logo plastered on nearly every single inch of the race track.

In addition to the Red Bull collaboration content, several new pieces of content have been added during The Crew Motorfest Season 6. This includes a new feat type, new Summit gameplay modifier, more points of interests in Kihei and Wailea, and the brand-new village of Paia. Typical of any new patch, a plethora of gameplay improvements, quality of life updates, and bug fixes have also been implemented with the new update.

To the racers interested, here are the full patch notes for The Crew Motorfest Season 6 update:

The Crew Motorfest Season 6 Patch Notes

Patch Sizes

PC: 42GB

Xbox Series X/S: 8.9GB

Xbox One: 7.6GB

PS5: 7.3GB

PS4: 8GB

New Content & Events

Playlists Addition : 2 New Red Bull Playlists – Speed Clash and Wild Ride!

Wild Ride will be available to play May 7th

Playgrounds Addition: Added a new Red Bull Playground! The new playground can be found permanently in freeride near Mount Haleakalā.

Feats Addition : New feat type – Long Jump! The longer the jump, the more points earned.

Miscellaneous Addition : Maui island has been improved with new scenery. Addition : The Prestige Tickets section in the shop has been updated with new content for this season.

Summit Addition: New Summit gameplay modifier Pro Racing modifier will make its debut this season! New Summit gameplay modifier: “Pro Racing” will make its debut this season! This occasional modifier will require you to perform with a forced Cockpit view, no Nitro, no mini-map, and no UI tachymeter!

Island Addition: Kihei/Wailea expansion Enhanced the areas of Kihei and Wailea adding more points of interest. Maui island improvements: Discover the trailer video here! Increased Motorfests presence with new festival locations, volcano themed art light installations and waterfalls night lighting! Added the brand-new village of Paia!

Audio New Red Bull tracks and podcasts.



Vehicle & Handling Improvements

Handling Gear shifting time is now more consistent across both manual & automatic modes. Added an option for Radial Deadzones in controller settings. Updated Quad physics to avoid unwanted behaviors. Back-On-Track won’t trigger as often after big jumps on motorbikes.

Bike Handling Bike handling on slopes has been improved, especially on banked terrain.



Check out the dedicated handling improvements article here! https://ubi.li/c6HAL

Interior Fixes Ferrari F40 LM Racing: Interior dashboard now displays correctly. Road reflections are now properly displayed in interior view. Interior colors can now be reverted to default after changes. Fixed interior objects clipping

Collection Suzuki GSX-R1000R now correctly imports from The Crew 2 via Collection Import.

AI Vehicles Chase Squad vehicles will no longer appear without liveries.

Audio KTM RC16: Engine sound has been improved Planes: Wheels surfaces rolling sounds improved Planes: Stall Warning feedback improved Planes: Added landing Gear movement sounds Boats: Water sounds improved Helicopter: Added specific vibration with Dualsense wireless controller Anti-lag audio signature now sounds correct in Free Drive.

Planes Planes will now make a splash sound when hitting water. Planes wheel friction now has improved consistency. Planes and helicopters cameras have been improved Fast back view, improved stability, smoother controls, improved collisions in tunnels.

Customization Chevrolet Impala LowRider Naranja Ed.: Caliper color now correctly reflects changes in customization menu. Hummer H1 Alpha US Wildlife Watchers Rooftops now display correctly.

Interior Lamborghini Urus: Digital speedometer no longer flickers during interior color customization. McLaren 12C GT3: Caliper color now reflects changes in the Vehicule customization menu.



Gameplay & Competition Updates

Event Interface “3,2,1 Go!” event starting animations updated to match each playlist theme. New visual indicators show when reward boosts are active (menus, reward flow).

Back on track Fixed occurrences where colliding with water with certain vehicles would cause a respawn loop.

Main Stage Summit : Feats in Summit context have been improved Traffic can now be removed from all Feats in Summit when deemed necessary. Summit vehicle constraint can now be applied to Summit Feats. You need to own the constraint vehicle to participate in Summit Feats where this applies. Unlike Summit Events, vehicle loan from your Crew leader is not active for Summit Feats. Custom Show : Updated the spawning behavior of the Custom Show vehicles in the Car Meet, to prevent the voting system from being abused. “Custom Show Vehicle Registration” Main Stage Challenge now validates consistently. Fixed low-resolution interior display when registering and customizing a car in Custom Show menu.

Rivals Rivals Chase & Race activities now reward increased Bucks & XP.



PvP Enhancements

Grand Race Fast Fav camera transitions are now smoother Trajectory is now more consistent after a vehicle switch. Collisions are inactive up to a certain speed in default Grand Race modes. New gameplay modifiers (Main Stage Vehicles & Weathers) will periodically activate in Grand Race. Demolition Royale matches can now start with 12 players. Demolition Royale Ultimate ability can no longer have its tires burst. Added new weather for Maui arena in Demolition Royale. The end-of-race flow has been revised, allowing all players to finish and immediately receive rewards. Grand Race events will now periodically feature different weather conditions. Fixed incorrect asset placements & misaligned navigation lines.



World & Free Ride Fixes

Maui Island New art & light installations added across Maui. Kihei area has been reworked. A brand-new Red Bull playground is available near the Maui volcano!

Free Ride Fixed floating assets, inconsistent/invisible collisions, clipping textures, and flickering assets across the map. Fixed AI traffic behavior in Free Drive to prevent sudden turns & spawning in front of players.



Interface & Quality of Life Updates

Moderation A log message now appears when an equipped livery is deleted due to moderation. More player reporting options are available when selecting another player’s profile.

Mini Map Collectibles can now be hidden from the mini map once collected.

News News description text no longer overlaps with the border.

Friends Fixed occurrences where friends would disappear from the friends list.

Weather Ocean’N Sky: Visibility is no longer hindered by clouds during Red Winds event.

Collectibles Camera New camera animation when collecting collectibles.

Artificial Horizon Indicator Indicator will now work more consistently.

Slipstream In freestyle, slipstream will now trigger more accurately.

Hori Gear Shifter Now has default mapping.

Challenges Improvements Now has redirections and auto-switching.

Photo Quests Now possible to teleport to completed Photo quests location after unlocking the Fast Travel



Additional Fixes & Adjustments

Chase squad Fixed several issues from The Chase Squad playlist: missing subtitles, misspelled words, voice over issues, wrong requirements, and world best score screen infinite loading

Playlist Fixed occurrences where the racing line was misaligned There are now 7 visible Vcat in the custom mode menu for Waimea Sky event in Off-roading Addict playlist, instead of 5

Maui Volcano Improved lighting around the volcano. Improved rendering from the volcano’s plume of smoke.

Animation Fixed inconsistent fingers animation on avatar Fixed Windshield Wiper animation on Pagani Utopia car “Shake it” animation no longer restarts on events’ victory screen

Menu The “yellow dot” behavior indicating new available content is now more consistent

UI “Combo lost” text is not impacting anymore while using rewind feature “Tier performance adjustment” tip does not overlap anymore with stats selection interface during recalibration Added commas for scoring leaderboard and currencies in profile menu for polish text language

Audio “Objective Reached” audio feedback during skills improved Number of audible opponent’s vehicles and collisions increased on PS4 and Xbox1 7.1 increase the resolution on rear/side speakers on PS4 and XB1 3D Audio optimizations and spatial resolution increased on PS5 Streamer friendly music is no longer stopped when switching the parameter Music playing radio during first playlist selection was fixed Fixed boot world SFX audible in onboarding menu Music tracklist continuity from freeride to PVP Fixed an audio desynchronization issue between engines layers “Redliner Kit” engine sound improved Music is not muffled anymore after a Pit stop in Motorsport playlist events

Challenges “Nihon No Top Driver” and “Nihon No Club” challenges can now be completed MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X is now required for the “Nihon No Weapon X” challenge Challenges notification interface now offers more options and allows to switch to the right vehicle Progression for Alpha Endurance challenge now works correctly

Shop “Ok” button does no longer disappears after a quick change between color selection and preview option

Vanities Hula Rooftop is no longer merged with the roof of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Animation Manual shifting animation no longer plays instead of the automatic one on Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2017

Customization Underglow vanities now properly apply on the Ferrari F40 Livery no longer fades out on fender edges when selecting front bumper n°8 on Volkswagen GOLF GTI

Interior Animation added for Turbo-meter on Nissan Z dashboard Camera position is no longer misaligned while customizing dashboard figures The dashboard tachometer now matches the interface tachometer

Exterior Fixed occurrences where cars’ logos were blurred, inverted, and/or missing

Nitro Pulse performance Nitro flames no longer curves when the car goes around a corner Explosive Backfire Nitro display and sound are now aligned

Tire Spruemeister Tire can now be applied to the Creators Concept Spruemeister

Smoke Spear Shock Wave Smoke effect is now visible from all side view Confetti Smokes colors are fixed in free ride, reflecting the vanity colors

Rewards Fixed cases where prestige tickets earned amount was incorrect

AI AI now receive points for solo / time attack events during active Off-Roading Addict Vol.2 championship

Event Fixed occurrences where a Monster Truck used in race was misplaced in reward flow movie Fixed an exploit that allowed players to gain a few extra seconds in drifting events

Free ride Fixed a misspell on NPC license plates

Cinematic PROTO WR1 Powerboat AFK cinematic fix

Miscellaneous Improvements to SSR settings (better quality and performance) Medium graphics settings improvement on geometry balance Screen tearing and unnecessary shadows are not present anymore in-game while moving the camera

Map Fixed an occurrence where it was not possible to set a waypoint to any completed playlist container It’s now possible to scroll vertically through the Map filters when filter button is spammed while opening the Map



With all these new additions and improvements, Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting updates yet! Whether you’re tackling the new Red Bull Playlists, testing your skills in the latest Feats, or enjoying a smoother driving experience, there’s something for every player. Jump in, hit the gas, and explore everything this season has to offer.

See you on the roads, Festival-goers!