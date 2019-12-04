The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Game Gets a Release Date

Publisher En Masse Entertainment and developer BonusXP have announced that the latter’s turn-based strategy RPG, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, will release on February 4, 2020 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. And to celebrate the milestone announcement, the pair have released a brand new trailer showing off the game that was revealed only earlier this year.
“The highly anticipated Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, comes to life as a thrilling tactical strategy game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, fans will have an opportunity to experience the fantasy world of Thra by playing through–and going beyond–the events of the series. Players will even encounter never-seen-before playable characters, stories, and environments.”
Over the course of the game, players will take on 80 unique turn-based campaign battles that take place across the world of Thra. Further, players will recruit new allies and customize their forces by tasking them with different jobs and giving them different equipment.
At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or any other additional ports. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Continue the Story in an Expanded World of Thra – Delve deeper into the legend of The Dark Crystal, learning more about the Gelfling clans and their histories across more than five diverse, modular territories. Choose from over 15 character jobs and play through reimagined and brand-new battles against the malicious Skeksis, and help lead the proud Gelfling to victory.
- Gelfling Tactics – Devise unique ways for the outmatched Gelfling to fulfill their prophecy in multi-layered, turn-based tactical combat. Units can be customized for specific fights with gear, upgradable abilities, and a job system. Use guile, planning, and cunning to overcome superior foes!
- Highly Replayable – Replay finished battles to earn full marks, or replay the entire game! Once completed players can challenge a New Game+ mode, keeping all progress from their first playthrough to re-experience more difficult versions of the battles.
- Rich, Dynamic Environments – The world of Thra is a living, unpredictable environment as dangerous as it is beautiful. Dynamic events on the battlefield, which can create opportunities or put the Gelflings at a disadvantage, can necessitate rapid changes in strategy