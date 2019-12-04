The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Game Gets a Release Date

Publisher En Masse Entertainment and developer BonusXP have announced that the latter’s turn-based strategy RPG, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, will release on February 4, 2020 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. And to celebrate the milestone announcement, the pair have released a brand new trailer showing off the game that was revealed only earlier this year.

“The highly anticipated Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, comes to life as a thrilling tactical strategy game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, fans will have an opportunity to experience the fantasy world of Thra by playing through–and going beyond–the events of the series. Players will even encounter never-seen-before playable characters, stories, and environments.”

Over the course of the game, players will take on 80 unique turn-based campaign battles that take place across the world of Thra. Further, players will recruit new allies and customize their forces by tasking them with different jobs and giving them different equipment.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or any other additional ports. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: