The Darkness Remaster Teased

The Darkness may be making a comeback on modern hardware sometime in the near future. The Darkness was a first-person shooter released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2007 that was immediately showered in praise. You play as a young mobster who is possessed by a demonic force that gives him all kinds of supernatural powers and allows him to dismantle his foes. It was praised for being a pretty unique concept executed in an incredibly satisfying way. The game managed to have a really well-made story with lots of depth and intimate moments, the gameplay was punchy and fresh, and it balanced a spooky tone with a edgy mob story.

The Darkness received a sequel in 2012 and it was also received fairly well, but a third game never materialized. The second game didn't sell as well and 2K largely moved on to focus on other games that were booming like Borderlands. Fans have hoped to see The Darkness return in some capacity for a while and it seems like that may be on the horizon now. The Darkness may be getting a remaster or at the very least a port to PC. Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick stated that it's on the studio's list of projects. Whether or not that means it's simply a desire to make it happen at Nightdive or it's in active development is unclear. However, if there is a will, there is a way! Nightdive is responsible for remastering and porting a lot of classic games, so if anyone can get it done, it's them.

ITS ON THE LIST https://t.co/mZiEKFru7q — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) August 27, 2023

We can only hope that this comes to fruition. Perhaps if we're lucky, a remaster of The Darkness could perform well enough to show interest in a third game. Either way, the possibility of being able to play it on modern consoles or PC for the very first time is very exciting. There may be some issues with licenses as the entirety of the movie To Kill a Mockingbird is in the game, so that may have to get cut despite it being a nice moment in the story or the license may have to be renewed.

