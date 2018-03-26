Grab The Darkness II On PC For Free Right Now, Here’s How

The Humble Bundle store isn't just a great place to snag great deals on games from a variety of publishers; it's also a good spot to pick up occasional free games, ones that are worth discovering again on the PC front. And this week, the store has offered up a doozy.

By heading to this link, you can pick up 2K Games' The Darkness II right now, on the house. But you'll have to be quick, as the offer is only available over the next couple of days, ending on Wednesday, March 28th, around 12 PM EDT.

The game, inspired by a popular comic book series produced by Top Cow Comics, puts you in the shoes of Jackie Estacado, the head of a New York crime family. He's got his hands full with a number of adversaries that want him dead, along with the haunting memories of his deceased girlfriend.

But that's the least of his problems, as he's also the host of a dangerous force known as The Darkness, made up of demonic creatures that can rip his enemies to shreds. He'll need to use these powers every chance he gets, since his rivals will stop at nothing to try and put him down.

Here's a list of the features, in case you missed the game when it released a few years back for PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3:

4-Player Co-op Campaign - Play as one of four unique characters each capable of wielding weapons infused with Darkness powers.

- Play as one of four unique characters each capable of wielding weapons infused with Darkness powers. Quad-Wielding Chaos - Slash, grab, and throw objects and enemies with the Demon Arms while simultaneously firing two weapons, adding a new dimension to the FPS category.

- Slash, grab, and throw objects and enemies with the Demon Arms while simultaneously firing two weapons, adding a new dimension to the FPS category. Harness an Unstoppable Power - Master the Demon Arms and summon the powers of The Darkness for even more explosive gameplay.

- Master the Demon Arms and summon the powers of The Darkness for even more explosive gameplay. Kill the Lights - The vicious powers of The Darkness manifest only in the shadows so use the environment to your advantage and watch out for enemies who will use light as a weapon.

- The vicious powers of The Darkness manifest only in the shadows so use the environment to your advantage and watch out for enemies who will use light as a weapon. Intense and Personal Journey - Experience a dark, twisted and gripping story written exclusively for the game by acclaimed comic book author Paul Jenkins whose credits also include The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine, and the original The Darkness game.

- Experience a dark, twisted and gripping story written exclusively for the game by acclaimed comic book author Paul Jenkins whose credits also include The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine, and the original The Darkness game. Distinctive Graphic-Noir Style - Graphic novel shading and color combined with the dramatic lighting of film noir pays tribute to the source material and brings the pages of the comic series to life. Inspired by the popular comic book series created by Top Cow.

If you like bloody, over-the-top action games, or if you were a fan of the original comic, you definitely shouldn't let The Darkness II pass you by. Especially when it's free.