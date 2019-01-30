‘The Division 2’ Beta Content Revealed With New Trailer

Ubisoft has revealed a new The Division 2 trailer that showcases what interested players have to look forward to regarding the upcoming private beta.

“You are limited to one character during the testing phase, and this character cannot be deleted,” shared the studio in a recent update on their website. “At character creation, you are able to cycle through presets of customization features to randomize your Agent. Remember that character progression is capped at level seven during this period.”

Players will be able to dive into two main missions, one at the Jefferson Trade Center and another at the Grand Washington Hotel. Keep in mind, this is a beta — the content experienced is just a small portion of what the full game will have to offer.

There will also be side missions available for those that want to explore outside of the main narrative:

Empire Autumn Hotel

MLK Library Hostages

National Archives

Mustang Court Rescue

Bureau Headquarters

Additionally, there will be different zones as well:

The White House—also serving as your Base of Operations in D.C.

Downtown East

The Federal Triangle

The Smithsonian

Final Epiphany

The 1040

Dark Zone East—the largest of all three Dark Zones, players utilize long sightlines in over-grown governmental parks. You will acquire the DZ East introduction mission from Senait Ezera—the new Dark Zone NPC in the Base of Operations—after completing Jefferson Trade Center. Completing this intro-mission unlocks full access to the Dark Zone and its features.

The team also added, “We are excited to announce that the Private Beta will also feature a portion of The Division 2‘s end game! After completing Jefferson Trade Center for the first time, you will gain access to an end-game mission that unlocks three level 30 characters on your account. Upon logging in with one of these characters, the end game mission will begin. Each character is equipped with a different Specialization, so feel free to find your favorite! Please note that this end game mission will be available starting on February 8 at 5 PM CET.”

As for what else you need to know about the upcoming beta:

This beta phase is not under an NDA, so we encourage everyone to capture and share their experiences with the community.

This version of the game is not final and elements are subject to change.

The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th. Excited to try out the game for yourself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! You can also catch up on all of the latest Division 2 news with our Game Hub right here for more interviews, videos, and even cosplay!