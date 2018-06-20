The Division 2 Will Have Familiar Microtransactions, But No Word On Loot Boxes

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 made huge waves during E3 2018 last week, and fans were quite pleased when the publisher revealed that the first year of content for the game would be free. But it appears that it has plans to make a little money back on the sequel although those fans should be quite familiar with it.

While speaking with GamingBolt, associate creative director Chadi El-Zibaoui noted that the game will have similar microtransactions as the original game, but they’ll be limited to cosmetics. So players that don’t want to pay for extra goods don’t have to, as they won’t be required to win.

However, surprisingly enough, El-Zibaoui didn’t have any comment on loot boxes. A lot of games have done away with this following last year’s controversy with Shadow of War and Star Wars: Battlefront II, though some developers are still keep on using them.

“For now we’re keeping the same strategy as the first game: it’s all about vanity,” El-Zibaoui explained. “We really want Division 2 to be a fair experience for everyone. Now regarding loot boxes I can’t comment about those at the moment.”

More than likely, Ubisoft will probably just skip those in the hopes of keeping a good audience around for Division 2 alongside the first year of content it promised. Fingers crossed.

El-Zibaoui also talked about the importance of end-game content for The Division 2. “End-game is very important for us since the very beginning of the development,” he noted. “We’ve learned a lot from more than the two-years of life, looking at how the community was playing the game in their feedback. So we really have put end-game at the heart of the conception. Now there will be some twists that I can’t tell you about for now. But the specialization is already something that is really going to add depth when you engage in the end-game.” This will no doubt be good news to fans of the original game and give them a reason to return to it often.

We’ll see how these go into effect when The Division 2 launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 15, 2019.